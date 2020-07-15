5722 BENEVENTO DRIVE

Amenities
Beautiful three bedroom three bath home in sought after Palmer Ranch. This villa is located in The Isles of Palmer Ranch. This unit has tile throughout , updated throughout . There is a king bed in the master , a queen in the secondary and two twins in the third . The community is exceptional with the resort style pool, Tennis courts, basketball courts, bocce ball & State of the art fitness center. Available for a four month minimum for the association rules & well worth it . A perfect Florida getaway!