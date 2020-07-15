All apartments in Sarasota County
Find more places like 5722 BENEVENTO DRIVE.
Last updated May 4 2020 at 8:29 PM

5722 BENEVENTO DRIVE

5722 Benevento Drive · (941) 953-6000
Location

5722 Benevento Drive, Sarasota County, FL 34238

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1983 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful three bedroom three bath home in sought after Palmer Ranch. This villa is located in The Isles of Palmer Ranch. This unit has tile throughout , updated throughout . There is a king bed in the master , a queen in the secondary and two twins in the third . The community is exceptional with the resort style pool, Tennis courts, basketball courts, bocce ball & State of the art fitness center. Available for a four month minimum for the association rules & well worth it . A perfect Florida getaway!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5722 BENEVENTO DRIVE have any available units?
5722 BENEVENTO DRIVE has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5722 BENEVENTO DRIVE have?
Some of 5722 BENEVENTO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5722 BENEVENTO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5722 BENEVENTO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5722 BENEVENTO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5722 BENEVENTO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 5722 BENEVENTO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5722 BENEVENTO DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5722 BENEVENTO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5722 BENEVENTO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5722 BENEVENTO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5722 BENEVENTO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5722 BENEVENTO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5722 BENEVENTO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5722 BENEVENTO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5722 BENEVENTO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5722 BENEVENTO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5722 BENEVENTO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
