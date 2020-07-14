All apartments in Sarasota County
Find more places like 5721 BENTGRASS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sarasota County, FL
/
5721 BENTGRASS DRIVE
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:15 AM

5721 BENTGRASS DRIVE

5721 Bentgrass Drive · (941) 920-2001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5721 Bentgrass Drive, Sarasota County, FL 34235

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1072 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Come see this Spacious First Floor 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo with a Study and 1 Car Garage. Unit has Newer Wood Floors. Relax and Enjoy the peaceful Preserve view from your Screened in Lanai. Rent Includes Basic Cable. No Pets. This resort style community has many amenities including 2 pools, tennis courts, fitness center and playground. Located just South of University Parkway. Only Minutes from Lakewood Ranch, Nathan Benderson Park with world class rowing events, premier sports fields and world class beaches. Convenient to Downtown Lakewood Ranch shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and UTC Mall. Easy access to I-75, Sarasota Airport, Tampa International Airport, and Tampa/St. Petersburg.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5721 BENTGRASS DRIVE have any available units?
5721 BENTGRASS DRIVE has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5721 BENTGRASS DRIVE have?
Some of 5721 BENTGRASS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5721 BENTGRASS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5721 BENTGRASS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5721 BENTGRASS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5721 BENTGRASS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 5721 BENTGRASS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5721 BENTGRASS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5721 BENTGRASS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5721 BENTGRASS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5721 BENTGRASS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5721 BENTGRASS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5721 BENTGRASS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5721 BENTGRASS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5721 BENTGRASS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5721 BENTGRASS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5721 BENTGRASS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5721 BENTGRASS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5721 BENTGRASS DRIVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
50 Paramount
50 Paramount Dr
Sarasota, FL 34232
The DeSota
1415 2nd St
Sarasota, FL 34236
Advenir at Monterrey
1001 Center Rd
Venice, FL 34292
Garden Grove
5719 Granada Dr
Gulf Gate Estates, FL 34231
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd
Sarasota, FL 34233
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy
Sarasota, FL 34238
TGM University Park
6001 Medici Ct
Sarasota, FL 34243

Similar Pages

Sarasota County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Haven, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLNorth Port, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLBee Ridge, FLFruitville, FLEnglewood, FLSouth Venice, FL
South Sarasota, FLLongboat Key, FLLaurel, FLSouthgate, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLVenice, FLOsprey, FLVenice Gardens, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity