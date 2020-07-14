5721 BENTGRASS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Come see this Spacious First Floor 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo with a Study and 1 Car Garage. Unit has Newer Wood Floors. Relax and Enjoy the peaceful Preserve view from your Screened in Lanai. Rent Includes Basic Cable. No Pets. This resort style community has many amenities including 2 pools, tennis courts, fitness center and playground. Located just South of University Parkway. Only Minutes from Lakewood Ranch, Nathan Benderson Park with world class rowing events, premier sports fields and world class beaches. Convenient to Downtown Lakewood Ranch shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and UTC Mall. Easy access to I-75, Sarasota Airport, Tampa International Airport, and Tampa/St. Petersburg.