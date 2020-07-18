All apartments in Sarasota County
5459 Bentgrass Dr Unit 115
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:39 AM

5459 Bentgrass Dr Unit 115

5459 Bentgrass Drive · (941) 343-4526
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5459 Bentgrass Drive, Sarasota County, FL 34235

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1298 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unfurnished condo located in the gated community of Las Palmas is a must see! The kitchen is complete with all major appliances, plenty of cabinet space, and a large breakfast bar for casual dining! Plenty of room for all with almost 1,300 sq ft of living space. Entertaining is a breeze thanks to the open kitchen with breakfast bar and separate living and dining areas. Laminate flooring throughout with carpet in the living area and bedrooms. The neutral paint and flooring is sure to match any decor! The laundry room is complete with a full size washer and dryer for your convenience! Enjoy relaxing on your screened balcony, or head to the clubhouse or community pool. Appliances include a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, range, washer, and dryer. The unit is also equipped with a whole house water purification system! Sorry no pets! Trash, lawn care, pest control, and basic cable are included in the rent so, you can spend more time enjoying the fabulous amenities!

Las Palmas is resort living at its best, with 2 stunning pools, a top of the line fitness center, hot tub, and sauna, all in a secure gated community! You will love the ease and convenience of this community. Just off Honore near University; this location is minutes from Lakewood Ranch and I-75. Just a short drive to Nathan Benderson Park, The Mall at University Town Center, many restaurant options, and Siesta Key Beach!

Qualifications: We run a complete background check that includes credit, criminal, income verification, prior landlord and eviction history. In terms of credit, we look at the entire picture as opposed to just the credit score, but in general, we do require a score over 550.
Please call 941.300.1941 for more information.
This property is professionally managed by Ryntal, LLC.

Are you a Property Owner looking for Management Services? We can help!! We are a leader in Sarasota and Manatee Counties in Residential and small commercial property management services. For more info, please call 941.343.4526.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5459 Bentgrass Dr Unit 115 have any available units?
5459 Bentgrass Dr Unit 115 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5459 Bentgrass Dr Unit 115 have?
Some of 5459 Bentgrass Dr Unit 115's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5459 Bentgrass Dr Unit 115 currently offering any rent specials?
5459 Bentgrass Dr Unit 115 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5459 Bentgrass Dr Unit 115 pet-friendly?
No, 5459 Bentgrass Dr Unit 115 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 5459 Bentgrass Dr Unit 115 offer parking?
Yes, 5459 Bentgrass Dr Unit 115 offers parking.
Does 5459 Bentgrass Dr Unit 115 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5459 Bentgrass Dr Unit 115 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5459 Bentgrass Dr Unit 115 have a pool?
Yes, 5459 Bentgrass Dr Unit 115 has a pool.
Does 5459 Bentgrass Dr Unit 115 have accessible units?
No, 5459 Bentgrass Dr Unit 115 does not have accessible units.
Does 5459 Bentgrass Dr Unit 115 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5459 Bentgrass Dr Unit 115 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5459 Bentgrass Dr Unit 115 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5459 Bentgrass Dr Unit 115 has units with air conditioning.
