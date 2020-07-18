5459 Bentgrass Dr Unit 115

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub sauna

This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unfurnished condo located in the gated community of Las Palmas is a must see! The kitchen is complete with all major appliances, plenty of cabinet space, and a large breakfast bar for casual dining! Plenty of room for all with almost 1,300 sq ft of living space. Entertaining is a breeze thanks to the open kitchen with breakfast bar and separate living and dining areas. Laminate flooring throughout with carpet in the living area and bedrooms. The neutral paint and flooring is sure to match any decor! The laundry room is complete with a full size washer and dryer for your convenience! Enjoy relaxing on your screened balcony, or head to the clubhouse or community pool. Appliances include a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, range, washer, and dryer. The unit is also equipped with a whole house water purification system! Sorry no pets! Trash, lawn care, pest control, and basic cable are included in the rent so, you can spend more time enjoying the fabulous amenities!



Las Palmas is resort living at its best, with 2 stunning pools, a top of the line fitness center, hot tub, and sauna, all in a secure gated community! You will love the ease and convenience of this community. Just off Honore near University; this location is minutes from Lakewood Ranch and I-75. Just a short drive to Nathan Benderson Park, The Mall at University Town Center, many restaurant options, and Siesta Key Beach!



Qualifications: We run a complete background check that includes credit, criminal, income verification, prior landlord and eviction history. In terms of credit, we look at the entire picture as opposed to just the credit score, but in general, we do require a score over 550.

