Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:42 AM

5424 CICERONE STREET

5424 Cicerone St · (941) 357-0636
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5424 Cicerone St, Sarasota County, FL 34238

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
RESORT SEASONAL IN ESPLANADE OF PALMER RANCH - brand new spacious 2B+Den with sofa sleeper, beautifully furnished. Come stay in sunny Sarasota just 15 min to the Gulf of Mexico for sunsets every night. This condo has high vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite and tile. Esplanade has a luxury pool with cabanas, a spa, Child Splash Pad, Resistance Pool, the Bahama Bar Restaurant with music every Friday eve, towel service for pool & gym, state-of-the-art fitness center with classes. Here you can enjoy bocce ball, pickle ball, tennis courts, walking paths around the grounds with quick access to the Legacy Trail. Pet allowed. Note: high season rate $4500 Jan-Apr.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5424 CICERONE STREET have any available units?
5424 CICERONE STREET has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5424 CICERONE STREET have?
Some of 5424 CICERONE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5424 CICERONE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5424 CICERONE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5424 CICERONE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 5424 CICERONE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 5424 CICERONE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 5424 CICERONE STREET offers parking.
Does 5424 CICERONE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5424 CICERONE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5424 CICERONE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 5424 CICERONE STREET has a pool.
Does 5424 CICERONE STREET have accessible units?
No, 5424 CICERONE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5424 CICERONE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5424 CICERONE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 5424 CICERONE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 5424 CICERONE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
