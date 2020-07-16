5424 CICERONE STREET

Amenities

RESORT SEASONAL IN ESPLANADE OF PALMER RANCH - brand new spacious 2B+Den with sofa sleeper, beautifully furnished. Come stay in sunny Sarasota just 15 min to the Gulf of Mexico for sunsets every night. This condo has high vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite and tile. Esplanade has a luxury pool with cabanas, a spa, Child Splash Pad, Resistance Pool, the Bahama Bar Restaurant with music every Friday eve, towel service for pool & gym, state-of-the-art fitness center with classes. Here you can enjoy bocce ball, pickle ball, tennis courts, walking paths around the grounds with quick access to the Legacy Trail. Pet allowed. Note: high season rate $4500 Jan-Apr.