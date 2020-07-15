All apartments in Sarasota County
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:37 AM

506 FALLBROOK DRIVE

506 Fallbrook Drive · (941) 882-2005
Location

506 Fallbrook Drive, Sarasota County, FL 34292

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1677 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
AVAILABLE January 2021! ESCAPE TO SUNNY FLORIDA FOR GOLF! CALL FOR GREAT OFF SEASON PRICING (2 MONTH MANDATORY)! Adorable 2/2 w/den located in Venice Golf &CC! The warmth of home and feel of a resort. Gorgeous villa offers the unique lifestyle of VGCC. This beautiful pool/spa villa boasts of all the extras you have at home with upgraded S.S. appliances, front load wash/dryer, split floor plan for overnight guests and a wonderful outside kitchen with grill & mini-fridge so you don't have to interrupt your entertainment to freshen drinks while relaxing around the private pool or watching the green for a Hole-in-one! Need privacy to get work done on your laptop, the well equip den is a great place to work or study or use it as a 3rd bdrm! House offers an abundance of privacy due to its location and is very close to the neighborhood pool if you are wanting a bigger pool than the home pool & smaller pool than the community pool. THREE POOLS to choose from, WOW! Play a round of golf, head to the tennis courts or if swimming laps is your sport...the community pool is awaiting you! Check out the workout facilities & class schedule (fees for some classes) or set up a private lesson with one of the golf or tennis pros to sharpen your skills. Full service Clubhouse available for dining & a full schedule of events yr round, get your reservations in early! You will make friends in VGCC that bring you back year after year. 3Mo./$5500 per mo. + fees NOTE:POOL/spa (electric)HEATING mo.s Nov-April are an extra fee. RENTED FEB-April, 2021

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 FALLBROOK DRIVE have any available units?
506 FALLBROOK DRIVE has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 506 FALLBROOK DRIVE have?
Some of 506 FALLBROOK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 FALLBROOK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
506 FALLBROOK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 FALLBROOK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 506 FALLBROOK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 506 FALLBROOK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 506 FALLBROOK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 506 FALLBROOK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 506 FALLBROOK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 FALLBROOK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 506 FALLBROOK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 506 FALLBROOK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 506 FALLBROOK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 506 FALLBROOK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 506 FALLBROOK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 506 FALLBROOK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 506 FALLBROOK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
