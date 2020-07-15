506 FALLBROOK DRIVE

Amenities

AVAILABLE January 2021! ESCAPE TO SUNNY FLORIDA FOR GOLF! CALL FOR GREAT OFF SEASON PRICING (2 MONTH MANDATORY)! Adorable 2/2 w/den located in Venice Golf &CC! The warmth of home and feel of a resort. Gorgeous villa offers the unique lifestyle of VGCC. This beautiful pool/spa villa boasts of all the extras you have at home with upgraded S.S. appliances, front load wash/dryer, split floor plan for overnight guests and a wonderful outside kitchen with grill & mini-fridge so you don't have to interrupt your entertainment to freshen drinks while relaxing around the private pool or watching the green for a Hole-in-one! Need privacy to get work done on your laptop, the well equip den is a great place to work or study or use it as a 3rd bdrm! House offers an abundance of privacy due to its location and is very close to the neighborhood pool if you are wanting a bigger pool than the home pool & smaller pool than the community pool. THREE POOLS to choose from, WOW! Play a round of golf, head to the tennis courts or if swimming laps is your sport...the community pool is awaiting you! Check out the workout facilities & class schedule (fees for some classes) or set up a private lesson with one of the golf or tennis pros to sharpen your skills. Full service Clubhouse available for dining & a full schedule of events yr round, get your reservations in early! You will make friends in VGCC that bring you back year after year. 3Mo./$5500 per mo. + fees NOTE:POOL/spa (electric)HEATING mo.s Nov-April are an extra fee. RENTED FEB-April, 2021