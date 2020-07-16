437 Cerromar Lane

Amenities

Furnished 2/2 thrid floor unit available for annual rent in the desirable community of Farmington Vistas located in the Plantation Golf and Country Club. This 2 bedroom and 2 bath 3rd floor condo offers a quiet and peaceful golf course view that you can enjoy from your screened lanai or outside patio. Featuring cathedral ceilings, neutral paint, carpet & tile all add to the spacious feeling. Master bath has been totally updated, several updates in kitchen. Adding to your comfort are hurricane resistant & energy efficient Lanai doors & windows, water purification/softener system & elevator building. The condo is close distance to the community pool to enjoy the afternoon sun and a cool dip. First and Security due and a resident benefits fee of $29.99 per month will be applied. Can be offered partially furnished or unfurnished.