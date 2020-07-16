All apartments in Sarasota County
Find more places like 437 Cerromar Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sarasota County, FL
/
437 Cerromar Lane
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

437 Cerromar Lane

437 Cerromar Lane · (941) 462-2894
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

437 Cerromar Lane, Sarasota County, FL 34293
Plantation

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit #518 · Avail. now

$1,475

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 946 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
elevator
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
Furnished 2/2 thrid floor unit available for annual rent in the desirable community of Farmington Vistas located in the Plantation Golf and Country Club. This 2 bedroom and 2 bath 3rd floor condo offers a quiet and peaceful golf course view that you can enjoy from your screened lanai or outside patio. Featuring cathedral ceilings, neutral paint, carpet & tile all add to the spacious feeling. Master bath has been totally updated, several updates in kitchen. Adding to your comfort are hurricane resistant & energy efficient Lanai doors & windows, water purification/softener system & elevator building. The condo is close distance to the community pool to enjoy the afternoon sun and a cool dip. First and Security due and a resident benefits fee of $29.99 per month will be applied. Can be offered partially furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 437 Cerromar Lane have any available units?
437 Cerromar Lane has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 437 Cerromar Lane have?
Some of 437 Cerromar Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 437 Cerromar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
437 Cerromar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 437 Cerromar Lane pet-friendly?
No, 437 Cerromar Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 437 Cerromar Lane offer parking?
No, 437 Cerromar Lane does not offer parking.
Does 437 Cerromar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 437 Cerromar Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 437 Cerromar Lane have a pool?
Yes, 437 Cerromar Lane has a pool.
Does 437 Cerromar Lane have accessible units?
No, 437 Cerromar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 437 Cerromar Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 437 Cerromar Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 437 Cerromar Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 437 Cerromar Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 437 Cerromar Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Greenway
3890 Greenway Dr
Sarasota, FL 34232
50 Paramount
50 Paramount Dr
Sarasota, FL 34232
The DeSota
1415 2nd St
Sarasota, FL 34236
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq
Sarasota, FL 34237
Reserve at Palmer Ranch
4110 Winners Cir
Sarasota, FL 34238
Garden Grove
5719 Granada Dr
Gulf Gate Estates, FL 34231
Advenir At Gateway Lakes
1000 Marlin Lakes Cir
Sarasota, FL 34232
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road
Sarasota, FL 34232

Similar Pages

Sarasota County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Haven, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLNorth Port, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLBee Ridge, FLFruitville, FLEnglewood, FLSouth Venice, FL
South Sarasota, FLLongboat Key, FLLaurel, FLSouthgate, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLVenice, FLOsprey, FLVenice Gardens, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity