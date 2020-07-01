4170 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym pool pool table racquetball court hot tub tennis court

Immaculate 2nd floor condo in gated community of Bella Villino on Palma Ranch. The vaulted ceilings gives a spacious feel and the large screened lanai adds some outdoor living area. Enjoy the lake view from the living room, lanai, master bedroom and one of the guest rooms. With all new appliances, granite counters, new hard surface flooring, and very tastefully decorated this home makes for a very comfortable winter retreat or a year round furnished home. The resort style amenities include heated pool and spa, clubhouse, tennis/pickle ball courts, basket ball courts, racquetball court, fitness room, and billiard room. This great location is close to the beautiful beaches of Siesta Key!