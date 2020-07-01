All apartments in Sarasota County
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:38 AM

4170 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY

4170 Central Sarasota Parkway · (941) 812-5799
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4170 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL 34238

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 428 · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
racquetball court
hot tub
tennis court
Immaculate 2nd floor condo in gated community of Bella Villino on Palma Ranch. The vaulted ceilings gives a spacious feel and the large screened lanai adds some outdoor living area. Enjoy the lake view from the living room, lanai, master bedroom and one of the guest rooms. With all new appliances, granite counters, new hard surface flooring, and very tastefully decorated this home makes for a very comfortable winter retreat or a year round furnished home. The resort style amenities include heated pool and spa, clubhouse, tennis/pickle ball courts, basket ball courts, racquetball court, fitness room, and billiard room. This great location is close to the beautiful beaches of Siesta Key!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4170 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY have any available units?
4170 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4170 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY have?
Some of 4170 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4170 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
4170 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4170 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 4170 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 4170 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY offer parking?
No, 4170 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY does not offer parking.
Does 4170 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4170 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4170 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY have a pool?
Yes, 4170 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY has a pool.
Does 4170 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 4170 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 4170 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4170 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 4170 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 4170 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
