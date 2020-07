Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Immaculately kept unit, centrally located to everything Sarasota has to offer! Parkridge is tucked away in a beautiful gated community, with a lovely swimming pool for the amazing summer days! This unit is comfortably furnished, with a lovely pond view to enjoy the screened patio. Utilities are not included in the off-season rate. Call for a reservation today while it's still available!