324 LANSBROOK DR

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

AVAILABLE APRIL 2020! ESCAPE TO SUNNY FLORIDA FOR GOLF! CALL FOR OFF GREAT SEASON PRICING! Adorable 2/2 w/den located in Venice Golf &CC! The warmth of home and feel of a resort. Gorgeous villa offers the unique lifestyle of VGCC. This beautiful pool/spa villa boasts of all the extras you have at home with gorgeous views to take in on a daily basis! Need privacy to get work done on your laptop, the well equip den is a great place to work or study or use it as a 3rd bdrm! House is very close to the neighborhood pool if you are wanting a bigger pool than the home pool & smaller pool than you can head to the community pool. THREE POOLS to choose from, WOW! Play a round of golf, head to the tennis courts or if swimming laps is your sport...the community pool is awaiting you! Check out the workout facilities & class schedule (fees for some classes) or set up a private lesson with one of the golf or tennis pros to sharpen your skills. Full service Clubhouse available for dining & a full schedule of events yr round, get your reservations in early! You will make friends in VGCC that bring you back year after year. 4Mo./$6000 per mo. + fees NOTE:POOL/spa, water heater & dryer require gas/propane which are an extra fee.