324 LANSBROOK DR

Amenities
AVAILABLE APRIL 2020! ESCAPE TO SUNNY FLORIDA FOR GOLF! CALL FOR OFF GREAT SEASON PRICING! Adorable 2/2 w/den located in Venice Golf &CC! The warmth of home and feel of a resort. Gorgeous villa offers the unique lifestyle of VGCC. This beautiful pool/spa villa boasts of all the extras you have at home with gorgeous views to take in on a daily basis! Need privacy to get work done on your laptop, the well equip den is a great place to work or study or use it as a 3rd bdrm! House is very close to the neighborhood pool if you are wanting a bigger pool than the home pool & smaller pool than you can head to the community pool. THREE POOLS to choose from, WOW! Play a round of golf, head to the tennis courts or if swimming laps is your sport...the community pool is awaiting you! Check out the workout facilities & class schedule (fees for some classes) or set up a private lesson with one of the golf or tennis pros to sharpen your skills. Full service Clubhouse available for dining & a full schedule of events yr round, get your reservations in early! You will make friends in VGCC that bring you back year after year. 4Mo./$6000 per mo. + fees NOTE:POOL/spa, water heater & dryer require gas/propane which are an extra fee.