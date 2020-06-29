All apartments in Sarasota County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:24 AM

324 LANSBROOK DR

324 Lansbrook Drive · (941) 882-2005
Location

324 Lansbrook Drive, Sarasota County, FL 34292

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1604 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
AVAILABLE APRIL 2020! ESCAPE TO SUNNY FLORIDA FOR GOLF! CALL FOR OFF GREAT SEASON PRICING! Adorable 2/2 w/den located in Venice Golf &CC! The warmth of home and feel of a resort. Gorgeous villa offers the unique lifestyle of VGCC. This beautiful pool/spa villa boasts of all the extras you have at home with gorgeous views to take in on a daily basis! Need privacy to get work done on your laptop, the well equip den is a great place to work or study or use it as a 3rd bdrm! House is very close to the neighborhood pool if you are wanting a bigger pool than the home pool & smaller pool than you can head to the community pool. THREE POOLS to choose from, WOW! Play a round of golf, head to the tennis courts or if swimming laps is your sport...the community pool is awaiting you! Check out the workout facilities & class schedule (fees for some classes) or set up a private lesson with one of the golf or tennis pros to sharpen your skills. Full service Clubhouse available for dining & a full schedule of events yr round, get your reservations in early! You will make friends in VGCC that bring you back year after year. 4Mo./$6000 per mo. + fees NOTE:POOL/spa, water heater & dryer require gas/propane which are an extra fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

