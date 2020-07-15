255 MISSION TRAIL S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool yoga

Available April 2020 on... Centrally located to the Island. Turn-Key Furnished End Unit, this second floor two bedrooms, two bath condo invites you to the Florida Lifestyle. The kitchen features Wood Cabinets and newer appliances. Open and light-filled Dining, Living room allows for ease of entertaining. The Living area flows onto the Lanai with water views. Split Bedroom plan. Covered Parking with Storage - plenty of room for Bikes, Beach Chairs or Golf Clubs. Walk-able, Active Community featuring Three Heated Pools for meeting new friends. Minutes to Historic Downtown Venice, begin your day with Yoga on the Beach, Biking the Legacy Trails or Combing the Pristine area Beaches. The Island offers Quaint Shops, Fine Dining, and Cultural Venues.