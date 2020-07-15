All apartments in Sarasota County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:33 PM

255 MISSION TRAIL S

255 Mission Trail South · (941) 448-8100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

255 Mission Trail South, Sarasota County, FL 34285

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1064 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
yoga
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
yoga
Available April 2020 on... Centrally located to the Island. Turn-Key Furnished End Unit, this second floor two bedrooms, two bath condo invites you to the Florida Lifestyle. The kitchen features Wood Cabinets and newer appliances. Open and light-filled Dining, Living room allows for ease of entertaining. The Living area flows onto the Lanai with water views. Split Bedroom plan. Covered Parking with Storage - plenty of room for Bikes, Beach Chairs or Golf Clubs. Walk-able, Active Community featuring Three Heated Pools for meeting new friends. Minutes to Historic Downtown Venice, begin your day with Yoga on the Beach, Biking the Legacy Trails or Combing the Pristine area Beaches. The Island offers Quaint Shops, Fine Dining, and Cultural Venues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 MISSION TRAIL S have any available units?
255 MISSION TRAIL S has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 255 MISSION TRAIL S have?
Some of 255 MISSION TRAIL S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 MISSION TRAIL S currently offering any rent specials?
255 MISSION TRAIL S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 MISSION TRAIL S pet-friendly?
No, 255 MISSION TRAIL S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 255 MISSION TRAIL S offer parking?
Yes, 255 MISSION TRAIL S offers parking.
Does 255 MISSION TRAIL S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 255 MISSION TRAIL S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 MISSION TRAIL S have a pool?
Yes, 255 MISSION TRAIL S has a pool.
Does 255 MISSION TRAIL S have accessible units?
No, 255 MISSION TRAIL S does not have accessible units.
Does 255 MISSION TRAIL S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 255 MISSION TRAIL S has units with dishwashers.
Does 255 MISSION TRAIL S have units with air conditioning?
No, 255 MISSION TRAIL S does not have units with air conditioning.
