All apartments in Sarasota County
Find more places like 1687 Brookhouse Circle BR-221.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sarasota County, FL
/
1687 Brookhouse Circle BR-221
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

1687 Brookhouse Circle BR-221

1687 Brookhouse Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1687 Brookhouse Circle, Sarasota County, FL 34231

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Unit BR-221 Available 09/01/20 Updated Pelican Cove 1 Bed/ 1 Bath 2nd floor condo - Property Id: 136289

24/7 Gated Pelican Cove condo available Sept.1,2020.
Completely remodeled with fresh paint,new flooring(no carpet),new appliances, including washer /dryer and bath fixtures.Second floor unit with screened lanai off living room and second balcony off kitchen,directly facing your designated carport. Great location,shopping and restaurants minutes away.Pelican Cove has lush walking trails,6 pools,4 tennis courts and kayaking as well as 30 different social clubs to join if interested.Safe, secure, peaceful and tranquil -Pelican Cove.Tom Newman 401-458-0144
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/136289
Property Id 136289

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5915622)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1687 Brookhouse Circle BR-221 have any available units?
1687 Brookhouse Circle BR-221 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sarasota County, FL.
What amenities does 1687 Brookhouse Circle BR-221 have?
Some of 1687 Brookhouse Circle BR-221's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1687 Brookhouse Circle BR-221 currently offering any rent specials?
1687 Brookhouse Circle BR-221 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1687 Brookhouse Circle BR-221 pet-friendly?
No, 1687 Brookhouse Circle BR-221 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 1687 Brookhouse Circle BR-221 offer parking?
Yes, 1687 Brookhouse Circle BR-221 offers parking.
Does 1687 Brookhouse Circle BR-221 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1687 Brookhouse Circle BR-221 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1687 Brookhouse Circle BR-221 have a pool?
Yes, 1687 Brookhouse Circle BR-221 has a pool.
Does 1687 Brookhouse Circle BR-221 have accessible units?
No, 1687 Brookhouse Circle BR-221 does not have accessible units.
Does 1687 Brookhouse Circle BR-221 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1687 Brookhouse Circle BR-221 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1687 Brookhouse Circle BR-221 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1687 Brookhouse Circle BR-221 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenway
3890 Greenway Dr
Sarasota, FL 34232
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr
Sarasota, FL 34237
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd
Sarasota, FL 34233
TGM University Park
6001 Medici Ct
Sarasota, FL 34243
Advenir At Gateway Lakes
1000 Marlin Lakes Cir
Sarasota, FL 34232
Treviso Grand
100 Treviso Grand Cir
Venice, FL 34275
Bainbridge Palmore
310 North Cattlemen Road
Sarasota, FL 34232
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road
Sarasota, FL 34232

Similar Pages

Sarasota County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Haven, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLNorth Port, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLBee Ridge, FLFruitville, FLEnglewood, FLSouth Venice, FL
South Sarasota, FLLongboat Key, FLLaurel, FLSouthgate, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLVenice, FLOsprey, FLVenice Gardens, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus