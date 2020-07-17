1687 Brookhouse Circle BR-221

Amenities

Unit BR-221 Available 09/01/20 Updated Pelican Cove 1 Bed/ 1 Bath 2nd floor condo - Property Id: 136289



24/7 Gated Pelican Cove condo available Sept.1,2020.

Completely remodeled with fresh paint,new flooring(no carpet),new appliances, including washer /dryer and bath fixtures.Second floor unit with screened lanai off living room and second balcony off kitchen,directly facing your designated carport. Great location,shopping and restaurants minutes away.Pelican Cove has lush walking trails,6 pools,4 tennis courts and kayaking as well as 30 different social clubs to join if interested.Safe, secure, peaceful and tranquil -Pelican Cove.Tom Newman 401-458-0144

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/136289

No Pets Allowed



