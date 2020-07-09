12959 TIGERS EYE DRIVE

Amenities

Leave the cold, snow and grey skies behind this Winter and head South to sunny Southwest Florida. Located in the Stoneywood Community, this townhouse is certain to please the most discriminating of guests. Just pack your toothbrush and bathing suit, because the Owners have supplied the rest. The downstairs floor plan offers an upgraded kitchen, separate dining area, open living room and half bath. Screened lanai to the rear with a lovely water view. Nothing better than starting your day with a sipping coffee or tea on the lanai and watching nature at play from your own backyard. The upper level features a master suite with queen bed and private bath, guest bedroom fitted with two single beds, full bath and loft area with sofa. Heated swimming pool just a short walk away. Prefer the beach? Several gorgeous Gulf beaches to explore and just a short drive away. Convenient location and close proximity to shopping, dining, golf and countless other recreational activities. One month minimum rental. Off-Season Rate April-December $2,700. Seasonal Rate January-March $3000