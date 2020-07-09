All apartments in Sarasota County
12959 TIGERS EYE DRIVE

12959 Tigers Eye Drive · (941) 468-1964
Location

12959 Tigers Eye Drive, Sarasota County, FL 34292

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1539 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Leave the cold, snow and grey skies behind this Winter and head South to sunny Southwest Florida. Located in the Stoneywood Community, this townhouse is certain to please the most discriminating of guests. Just pack your toothbrush and bathing suit, because the Owners have supplied the rest. The downstairs floor plan offers an upgraded kitchen, separate dining area, open living room and half bath. Screened lanai to the rear with a lovely water view. Nothing better than starting your day with a sipping coffee or tea on the lanai and watching nature at play from your own backyard. The upper level features a master suite with queen bed and private bath, guest bedroom fitted with two single beds, full bath and loft area with sofa. Heated swimming pool just a short walk away. Prefer the beach? Several gorgeous Gulf beaches to explore and just a short drive away. Convenient location and close proximity to shopping, dining, golf and countless other recreational activities. One month minimum rental. Off-Season Rate April-December $2,700. Seasonal Rate January-March $3000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12959 TIGERS EYE DRIVE have any available units?
12959 TIGERS EYE DRIVE has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12959 TIGERS EYE DRIVE have?
Some of 12959 TIGERS EYE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12959 TIGERS EYE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12959 TIGERS EYE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12959 TIGERS EYE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12959 TIGERS EYE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 12959 TIGERS EYE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 12959 TIGERS EYE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 12959 TIGERS EYE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12959 TIGERS EYE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12959 TIGERS EYE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 12959 TIGERS EYE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 12959 TIGERS EYE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12959 TIGERS EYE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12959 TIGERS EYE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12959 TIGERS EYE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12959 TIGERS EYE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12959 TIGERS EYE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
