11742 TEMPEST HARBOR LOOP

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool garage internet access tennis court

VARIABLE RENTAL RATE , ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN RENTAL PRICE AS WELL AS LAWN MAINTENANCE- Beautiful 3 bedrooms , 2 baths LAKE home in Stoneybrook community, Fully furnished. Rent price includes all the utilities such as electric , cable, internet and yard maintenance. The amenities at Stoneybrook include a resort style pool, state of the art fitness center with new equipment, basketball and tennis courts, playground, inline skating, meeting /activity room, and more. If you enjoy watching the sunrise or sunset at the beach, several beaches are located nearby. Easy access to the interstate.