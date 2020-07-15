All apartments in Sarasota County
Find more places like 11742 TEMPEST HARBOR LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sarasota County, FL
/
11742 TEMPEST HARBOR LOOP
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

11742 TEMPEST HARBOR LOOP

11742 Tempest Harbor Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11742 Tempest Harbor Loop, Sarasota County, FL 34292

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
VARIABLE RENTAL RATE , ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN RENTAL PRICE AS WELL AS LAWN MAINTENANCE- Beautiful 3 bedrooms , 2 baths LAKE home in Stoneybrook community, Fully furnished. Rent price includes all the utilities such as electric , cable, internet and yard maintenance. The amenities at Stoneybrook include a resort style pool, state of the art fitness center with new equipment, basketball and tennis courts, playground, inline skating, meeting /activity room, and more. If you enjoy watching the sunrise or sunset at the beach, several beaches are located nearby. Easy access to the interstate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11742 TEMPEST HARBOR LOOP have any available units?
11742 TEMPEST HARBOR LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sarasota County, FL.
What amenities does 11742 TEMPEST HARBOR LOOP have?
Some of 11742 TEMPEST HARBOR LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11742 TEMPEST HARBOR LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
11742 TEMPEST HARBOR LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11742 TEMPEST HARBOR LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 11742 TEMPEST HARBOR LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 11742 TEMPEST HARBOR LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 11742 TEMPEST HARBOR LOOP offers parking.
Does 11742 TEMPEST HARBOR LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11742 TEMPEST HARBOR LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11742 TEMPEST HARBOR LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 11742 TEMPEST HARBOR LOOP has a pool.
Does 11742 TEMPEST HARBOR LOOP have accessible units?
No, 11742 TEMPEST HARBOR LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 11742 TEMPEST HARBOR LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11742 TEMPEST HARBOR LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 11742 TEMPEST HARBOR LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 11742 TEMPEST HARBOR LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

50 Paramount
50 Paramount Dr
Sarasota, FL 34232
The DeSota
1415 2nd St
Sarasota, FL 34236
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq
Sarasota, FL 34237
Reserve at Palmer Ranch
4110 Winners Cir
Sarasota, FL 34238
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr
Sarasota, FL 34237
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy
Sarasota, FL 34238
Treviso Grand
100 Treviso Grand Cir
Venice, FL 34275
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road
Sarasota, FL 34232

Similar Pages

Sarasota County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Haven, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLNorth Port, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLBee Ridge, FLFruitville, FLEnglewood, FLSouth Venice, FL
South Sarasota, FLLongboat Key, FLLaurel, FLSouthgate, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLVenice, FLOsprey, FLVenice Gardens, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus