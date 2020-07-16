All apartments in Sarasota County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:04 PM

10800 Tarflower Dr #101

10800 Tarflower Drive · (941) 444-6185 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

10800 Tarflower Drive, Sarasota County, FL 34293
Sarasota National

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10800 Tarflower Dr #101 - 10800 Tarflower Dr. #101 · Avail. now

$5,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1741 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
bocce court
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Luxury Condo with Golf Privileges included - Off Season Availability - Luxury Condo with Golf Privileges
Off Season $2,300/month July - December 2020 - 3 month minimum

2021 SEASON BOOKED!

Seasonal Luxury Condo in Sarasota National Community with FULL GOLF ACCESS to SARASOTA NATIONAL GOLF CLUB – including dining privileges. This 1,741 square feet, ground floor unit has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a decorators touch of modern with a split floor plan that maintains privacy between yourself and any extended guests. The large open concept living area opens to the sizable kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar that is perfect for the home chef or entertaining. The master bedroom features a King sized bed and an ensuite bathroom with two large walk-in closets as well as a glass enclosed shower and dual sink vanities. The guest bedrooms are nicely situated with queen sized beds with a guest bath that offers a tub shower combination. Extras include an attached two car garage and a large screened in balcony that overlooks the community lake – providing the perfect indoor-outdoor setting for Florida Living!

You’ll enjoy 5 Star Resort-style living at its best with an amazing pool that features a Tiki and coffee bar as well as an 8,000 square foot fitness center, bocce ball and pickle ball courts, plus casual and formal dining. Close to shopping and world famous beaches. This is a seasonal lease, 3 month minimum.

Provided by Compass Property Management - Your direction to Annual and Seasonal Living! For further information and availability please visit www.compasspm.net.

~Available (HOA Requires 3 month minimum)
~Pets: Small pet negotiable sorry no Cats - $500 pet fee
~Included in rent: WiFi, Water, Sewer, Electric, Garbage, Cable TV
~Paid in full under 90 days, $500 security deposit, $250 clean, $200 membership transfer (required) plus 12% tax.

Disclaimer: information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be verified.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5823656)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10800 Tarflower Dr #101 have any available units?
10800 Tarflower Dr #101 has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10800 Tarflower Dr #101 have?
Some of 10800 Tarflower Dr #101's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10800 Tarflower Dr #101 currently offering any rent specials?
10800 Tarflower Dr #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10800 Tarflower Dr #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10800 Tarflower Dr #101 is pet friendly.
Does 10800 Tarflower Dr #101 offer parking?
Yes, 10800 Tarflower Dr #101 offers parking.
Does 10800 Tarflower Dr #101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10800 Tarflower Dr #101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10800 Tarflower Dr #101 have a pool?
Yes, 10800 Tarflower Dr #101 has a pool.
Does 10800 Tarflower Dr #101 have accessible units?
No, 10800 Tarflower Dr #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 10800 Tarflower Dr #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10800 Tarflower Dr #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10800 Tarflower Dr #101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10800 Tarflower Dr #101 does not have units with air conditioning.
