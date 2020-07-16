10800 Tarflower Dr #101

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly bocce court clubhouse coffee bar gym parking pool garage internet access tennis court

Luxury Condo with Golf Privileges included - Off Season Availability - Luxury Condo with Golf Privileges

Off Season $2,300/month July - December 2020 - 3 month minimum



2021 SEASON BOOKED!



Seasonal Luxury Condo in Sarasota National Community with FULL GOLF ACCESS to SARASOTA NATIONAL GOLF CLUB – including dining privileges. This 1,741 square feet, ground floor unit has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a decorators touch of modern with a split floor plan that maintains privacy between yourself and any extended guests. The large open concept living area opens to the sizable kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar that is perfect for the home chef or entertaining. The master bedroom features a King sized bed and an ensuite bathroom with two large walk-in closets as well as a glass enclosed shower and dual sink vanities. The guest bedrooms are nicely situated with queen sized beds with a guest bath that offers a tub shower combination. Extras include an attached two car garage and a large screened in balcony that overlooks the community lake – providing the perfect indoor-outdoor setting for Florida Living!



You’ll enjoy 5 Star Resort-style living at its best with an amazing pool that features a Tiki and coffee bar as well as an 8,000 square foot fitness center, bocce ball and pickle ball courts, plus casual and formal dining. Close to shopping and world famous beaches. This is a seasonal lease, 3 month minimum.



Provided by Compass Property Management - Your direction to Annual and Seasonal Living! For further information and availability please visit www.compasspm.net.



~Available (HOA Requires 3 month minimum)

~Pets: Small pet negotiable sorry no Cats - $500 pet fee

~Included in rent: WiFi, Water, Sewer, Electric, Garbage, Cable TV

~Paid in full under 90 days, $500 security deposit, $250 clean, $200 membership transfer (required) plus 12% tax.



Disclaimer: information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be verified.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5823656)