Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming 2nd Floor Walk Up Apartment in Sanford's Historic District. Spacious 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment is Ready for You to Move In! Updated Kitchen and Bath. Nicely Sized Living Room Opens to Front Covered Porch - Enjoy Your Coffee in the Morning and Cocktails in the Evening! Separate Dining Room with Original Built-In. Hardwood Floors and Original Windows Give You Old World Charm. Laundry Off Kitchen with Washer/Dryer Included. Back Stairwell Leads to Off Street Assigned Parking. Short Distance to All Sanford has to Offer - Restaurants, Galleries, Breweries and Marina! Bike and Golf Cart Friendly. Sorry NO Pets. Come Discover the Small Town Living in the City.