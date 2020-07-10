324 RUSTIC LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

Under Construction. The Santa Rosa Model. New Construction scheduled to be complete end of June. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 1-car garage with 2-car wide paved driveway. Walk in to beautiful flooring leading to Open Floor plan kitchen, dining, living room in the back of the unit. Kitchen comes complete with granite countertops, and a GE® stainless steel appliances including gas stove. Closet pantry and large area under stairway for extra storage. All bedrooms located upstairs and a laundry closet complete with full size washer and dryer. The master suite has a huge walk-in closet and a bath featuring an oversized shower. Close to 46 in Sanford. Community pond and pool. Brand new gated community.