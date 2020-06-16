2415 South Cedar Avenue

Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities

This is a must see newly updated 2 bedroom/2 bathroom duplex. Newly painted! New cabinets and counter-tops, tile flooring and updated bathrooms. Rent includes A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days and lawn care! Near downtown Sanford, Sanford Zoo and Fort Mellon Park. Close to SR-417 & I-4. Call our showing hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.