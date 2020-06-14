109 Apartments for rent in Safety Harbor, FL with hardwood floors

Inhabited since the stone age, Safety Harbor has been an influential sea port, safe haven for sailors and even one potential site of the legendary Fountain of Youth.

Safety Harbor, on the west coast of Florida, is as close to paradise on Earth as you're likely to find in the continental US. With a small town feel and rows after rows of palm tree lined lanes, this is a unique environment with a lot to offer. Only minutes from the gulf, beach life dominates the atmosphere; sun and fun are well known hallmarks of the region.