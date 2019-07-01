All apartments in Safety Harbor
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

504 Westborough Lane

504 Westborough Lane · No Longer Available
Location

504 Westborough Lane, Safety Harbor, FL 34695
Georgetown East

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
UNBELIEVABLE SAFETY HARBOR POOL HOME Wow'.this one is amazing. Walk through the entry into the stunning main floor'.a contemporary open floor plan with tall ceilings. The living/dining/kitchen room all linked by stylish coastal design and light grey laminate floor. The kitchen is can not be missed. Sleek with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, and beautiful custom-styled cabinets. The master suite is very special with a spa like bathroom with outstanding tile, fixtures, and shower. Head up the grandiose staircase to bonus office room and the two other bedrooms complete with their own updated bathrooms. Step out back to your private retreat with a spectacular pool and deck. Contract us today for more information. AVAILABLE LATE JULY

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Westborough Lane have any available units?
504 Westborough Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Safety Harbor, FL.
What amenities does 504 Westborough Lane have?
Some of 504 Westborough Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Westborough Lane currently offering any rent specials?
504 Westborough Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Westborough Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 504 Westborough Lane is pet friendly.
Does 504 Westborough Lane offer parking?
No, 504 Westborough Lane does not offer parking.
Does 504 Westborough Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 Westborough Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Westborough Lane have a pool?
Yes, 504 Westborough Lane has a pool.
Does 504 Westborough Lane have accessible units?
No, 504 Westborough Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Westborough Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 Westborough Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 504 Westborough Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 Westborough Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
