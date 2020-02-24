All apartments in Safety Harbor
Find more places like 37 Harbor Oaks Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Safety Harbor, FL
/
37 Harbor Oaks Circle
Last updated February 24 2020 at 3:44 PM

37 Harbor Oaks Circle

37 Harbor Oaks Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Safety Harbor
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

37 Harbor Oaks Circle, Safety Harbor, FL 34695
Harbor Oaks Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Harbor Oaks Circle have any available units?
37 Harbor Oaks Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Safety Harbor, FL.
Is 37 Harbor Oaks Circle currently offering any rent specials?
37 Harbor Oaks Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Harbor Oaks Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 37 Harbor Oaks Circle is pet friendly.
Does 37 Harbor Oaks Circle offer parking?
No, 37 Harbor Oaks Circle does not offer parking.
Does 37 Harbor Oaks Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 Harbor Oaks Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Harbor Oaks Circle have a pool?
Yes, 37 Harbor Oaks Circle has a pool.
Does 37 Harbor Oaks Circle have accessible units?
No, 37 Harbor Oaks Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Harbor Oaks Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 37 Harbor Oaks Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 37 Harbor Oaks Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 37 Harbor Oaks Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Safety Harbor 2 BedroomsSafety Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Safety Harbor 3 BedroomsSafety Harbor Apartments with Pool
Safety Harbor Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FL
Belleair, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg