2100 FLAMINGO PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Check out this tastefully remodeled and fully furnished 3/2/2 in quaint Safety Harbor. No detail has been overlooked in this home, including a designer kitchen complete with Oreo swirl exotic Granite, stainless steel appliances, eat-in kitchen bar, and a full wet bar perfect for entertaining. The wonderfully appointed kitchen overlooks a large great room complete with a full entertainment center and flat screen tv, neighbored by a perfect flex room ready to meet any need. New hardwood flooring flows throughout living spaces and into both spacious guest bedrooms furnished with queen beds. The master bedroom boasts a large king bed w/ a luxurious master bath complete with granite counters and a rainfall shower. Schedule a showing today as this home will not last long. The owner is willing to entertain 3 and 6 month leases in addition to annual, please contact the listing agent for any questions. First and last month's rent in addition to security deposit required in addition to a background search/credit check.