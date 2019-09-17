All apartments in Safety Harbor
2100 FLAMINGO PLACE

2100 Flamingo Place · No Longer Available
Location

2100 Flamingo Place, Safety Harbor, FL 34695
North Bay Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Check out this tastefully remodeled and fully furnished 3/2/2 in quaint Safety Harbor. No detail has been overlooked in this home, including a designer kitchen complete with Oreo swirl exotic Granite, stainless steel appliances, eat-in kitchen bar, and a full wet bar perfect for entertaining. The wonderfully appointed kitchen overlooks a large great room complete with a full entertainment center and flat screen tv, neighbored by a perfect flex room ready to meet any need. New hardwood flooring flows throughout living spaces and into both spacious guest bedrooms furnished with queen beds. The master bedroom boasts a large king bed w/ a luxurious master bath complete with granite counters and a rainfall shower. Schedule a showing today as this home will not last long. The owner is willing to entertain 3 and 6 month leases in addition to annual, please contact the listing agent for any questions. First and last month's rent in addition to security deposit required in addition to a background search/credit check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 FLAMINGO PLACE have any available units?
2100 FLAMINGO PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Safety Harbor, FL.
What amenities does 2100 FLAMINGO PLACE have?
Some of 2100 FLAMINGO PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 FLAMINGO PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2100 FLAMINGO PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 FLAMINGO PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2100 FLAMINGO PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Safety Harbor.
Does 2100 FLAMINGO PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 2100 FLAMINGO PLACE offers parking.
Does 2100 FLAMINGO PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2100 FLAMINGO PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 FLAMINGO PLACE have a pool?
No, 2100 FLAMINGO PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 2100 FLAMINGO PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2100 FLAMINGO PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 FLAMINGO PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2100 FLAMINGO PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2100 FLAMINGO PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2100 FLAMINGO PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
