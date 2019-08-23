All apartments in Safety Harbor
Safety Harbor, FL
170 MELROSE DRIVE
170 MELROSE DRIVE

170 Melrose Drive · No Longer Available
Location

170 Melrose Drive, Safety Harbor, FL 34695

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
yoga
Don’t miss this beautiful 5-bedroom, 2 bath home in sought-after Safety Harbor. Beautifully redesigned kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets, granite countertops with eat-in area. Master bedroom with hard wood flooring, connects to the 5th bedroom/nursery/office/yoga studio… you decide! Plantation shutters in the living room and master bedroom, ceiling fans, both bathrooms with tub and shower, large fenced back yard with patio and shed for additional storage. Garage has been converted to a inside area that can be used as a den, additional storage etc. full size washer/dryer included. Come enjoy downtown Safety Harbor with all its appeal on 3rd Friday festivals, shopping, restaurants, entertainment and the marina. Beautiful Phillippe Park overlooking Old Tampa Bay with its boat launch area, fishing, picnicking, riding your bike or just taking a walk through the park. Your new home is 30 minutes or less to local airports, Tampa, Clearwater, St. Pete or to the beautiful Gulf Coast beaches. Lawn service is included with the rent. Available August 15, 2019. Rented unfurnished.All measurements are approximate. All decisions regarding a pet will be made by the owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 MELROSE DRIVE have any available units?
170 MELROSE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Safety Harbor, FL.
What amenities does 170 MELROSE DRIVE have?
Some of 170 MELROSE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 MELROSE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
170 MELROSE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 MELROSE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 170 MELROSE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 170 MELROSE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 170 MELROSE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 170 MELROSE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 170 MELROSE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 MELROSE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 170 MELROSE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 170 MELROSE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 170 MELROSE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 170 MELROSE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 170 MELROSE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 170 MELROSE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 170 MELROSE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
