170 MELROSE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly yoga

Don’t miss this beautiful 5-bedroom, 2 bath home in sought-after Safety Harbor. Beautifully redesigned kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets, granite countertops with eat-in area. Master bedroom with hard wood flooring, connects to the 5th bedroom/nursery/office/yoga studio… you decide! Plantation shutters in the living room and master bedroom, ceiling fans, both bathrooms with tub and shower, large fenced back yard with patio and shed for additional storage. Garage has been converted to a inside area that can be used as a den, additional storage etc. full size washer/dryer included. Come enjoy downtown Safety Harbor with all its appeal on 3rd Friday festivals, shopping, restaurants, entertainment and the marina. Beautiful Phillippe Park overlooking Old Tampa Bay with its boat launch area, fishing, picnicking, riding your bike or just taking a walk through the park. Your new home is 30 minutes or less to local airports, Tampa, Clearwater, St. Pete or to the beautiful Gulf Coast beaches. Lawn service is included with the rent. Available August 15, 2019. Rented unfurnished.All measurements are approximate. All decisions regarding a pet will be made by the owner.