Ruskin, FL
602 SW 4TH AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

602 SW 4TH AVENUE

602 4th Ave SW · No Longer Available
Location

602 4th Ave SW, Ruskin, FL 33570

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
No HOA, No CDD-This darling home has been taken care of, new paint, brand new teal kitchen. Special features include: a nicely landscaped yard (1/2 acre) with a fenced back and front yard, a screened lanai, terrazzo floors in the whole house, inside utility with washer and dryer,french doors that lead to the out side. There 2 car carport, garage has been turned into a work shop! Corner lot 3 gates,1 gate has pad for a 5th wheel or a boat. The owner is covering lawn care. There is a $75.00 processing fee paid at time of move in. Pets are allowed but not aggressive breeds.NO large work trucks allowed(semi's, dump trucks).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 SW 4TH AVENUE have any available units?
602 SW 4TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruskin, FL.
What amenities does 602 SW 4TH AVENUE have?
Some of 602 SW 4TH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 SW 4TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
602 SW 4TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 SW 4TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 602 SW 4TH AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 602 SW 4TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 602 SW 4TH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 602 SW 4TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 602 SW 4TH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 SW 4TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 602 SW 4TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 602 SW 4TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 602 SW 4TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 602 SW 4TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 SW 4TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 602 SW 4TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 602 SW 4TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
