602 SW 4TH AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

No HOA, No CDD-This darling home has been taken care of, new paint, brand new teal kitchen. Special features include: a nicely landscaped yard (1/2 acre) with a fenced back and front yard, a screened lanai, terrazzo floors in the whole house, inside utility with washer and dryer,french doors that lead to the out side. There 2 car carport, garage has been turned into a work shop! Corner lot 3 gates,1 gate has pad for a 5th wheel or a boat. The owner is covering lawn care. There is a $75.00 processing fee paid at time of move in. Pets are allowed but not aggressive breeds.NO large work trucks allowed(semi's, dump trucks).