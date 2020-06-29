All apartments in Ruskin
602 4th Ave SW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

602 4th Ave SW

602 4th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

602 4th Avenue Southwest, Ruskin, FL 33570

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
No HOA or CDD - Please call Tina Maley @813 598 3071 or Lara Kelly @ 850 322 3060 for showing. No HOA, No CDD-This home darling of a home has been taken care of, new paint, brand new teal kitchen. Special features include: a nicely landscaped yard (1/2 acre) with a fenced back and front yard, a screened lanai, terrazzo floors in the whole house, inside utility with washer and dryer,french doors that lead to the out side. There 2 car carport, garage has been turned into a work shop! Corner lot 3 gates,1 gate has pad for a 5th wheel or a boat. The owner is covering lawn care. There is a $75.00 processing fee paid at time of move in. Pets are allowed but not aggressive breeds.NO large work trucks allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

