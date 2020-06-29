All apartments in Ruskin
Find more places like 410 Blakely Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ruskin, FL
/
410 Blakely Court
Last updated July 9 2020 at 4:46 PM

410 Blakely Court

410 Blakely Court · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1840766
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ruskin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

410 Blakely Court, Ruskin, FL 33570

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Blakely Court have any available units?
410 Blakely Court has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 410 Blakely Court currently offering any rent specials?
410 Blakely Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Blakely Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 410 Blakely Court is pet friendly.
Does 410 Blakely Court offer parking?
Yes, 410 Blakely Court offers parking.
Does 410 Blakely Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 Blakely Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Blakely Court have a pool?
Yes, 410 Blakely Court has a pool.
Does 410 Blakely Court have accessible units?
No, 410 Blakely Court does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Blakely Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 Blakely Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 410 Blakely Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 Blakely Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 410 Blakely Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Shadetree
3511 Great Cypress Circle
Ruskin, FL 33573

Similar Pages

Ruskin 2 BedroomsRuskin 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Ruskin Apartments with ParkingRuskin Dog Friendly Apartments
Ruskin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLMango, FLOsprey, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLFeather Sound, FLRidgecrest, FLCortez, FLGibsonton, FLElfers, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity