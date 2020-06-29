All apartments in Ruskin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

325 Crichton St

325 Crichton Street · No Longer Available
Location

325 Crichton Street, Ruskin, FL 33570

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Ruskin ~ Pond View 3BD/2BTH Home With Fenced In Backyard! - $250.00 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!!!Home is located in the sought after community of Blackstone at Bay Park which is conveniently located for easy commute to Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Sarasota. This home is open, bright and spacious, offering over 1700 sqft of living space with tile floors throughout the entire home. Master bedroom features huge walk in closet and en-suite bathroom. Kitchen has wood cinnamon-colored cabinets, large breakfast bar perfect for hosting dinner parties & game nights, a center island with lots of cabinet & counter space. Enjoy your morning coffee in your private, fenced backyard with pond view. This beautiful home is located about 1.5 miles from I-75, US Hwy 301 and the new hospital, near shopping and restaurants. Move right into this gorgeous Florida Oasis! Hurry! Homes like this won't last long. Call or schedule your showing online!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

(RLNE4698054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Crichton St have any available units?
325 Crichton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruskin, FL.
What amenities does 325 Crichton St have?
Some of 325 Crichton St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Crichton St currently offering any rent specials?
325 Crichton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Crichton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 325 Crichton St is pet friendly.
Does 325 Crichton St offer parking?
Yes, 325 Crichton St offers parking.
Does 325 Crichton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 Crichton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Crichton St have a pool?
No, 325 Crichton St does not have a pool.
Does 325 Crichton St have accessible units?
No, 325 Crichton St does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Crichton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 Crichton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 325 Crichton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 Crichton St does not have units with air conditioning.
