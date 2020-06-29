325 Crichton St

Amenities

Ruskin ~ Pond View 3BD/2BTH Home With Fenced In Backyard! - $250.00 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!!!Home is located in the sought after community of Blackstone at Bay Park which is conveniently located for easy commute to Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Sarasota. This home is open, bright and spacious, offering over 1700 sqft of living space with tile floors throughout the entire home. Master bedroom features huge walk in closet and en-suite bathroom. Kitchen has wood cinnamon-colored cabinets, large breakfast bar perfect for hosting dinner parties & game nights, a center island with lots of cabinet & counter space. Enjoy your morning coffee in your private, fenced backyard with pond view. This beautiful home is located about 1.5 miles from I-75, US Hwy 301 and the new hospital, near shopping and restaurants. Move right into this gorgeous Florida Oasis! Hurry! Homes like this won't last long. Call or schedule your showing online!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



