Ruskin, FL
3210 MANGROVE POINT DRIVE
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:26 AM

3210 MANGROVE POINT DRIVE

3210 Mangrove Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3210 Mangrove Point Drive, Ruskin, FL 33570

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
WATERFRONT town home with delightful Anglo-Caribbean architecture, metal roof, 4 spacious terraces to enjoy year round indoor/outdoor living in the seaside village of Little Harbor. "View Tour 2" Aerial of community! This destination resort type of lifestyle offers on site white sand and secluded BEACH, 2 waterfront restaurants/sports/tiki bar, tennis courts, fitness center, heated swimming pool, deep water marinas, and dry storage with slip availability. BOATERS paradise with direct access to the Bay/Gulf-no lifts or bridges. Nature enthusiasts enjoy canoeing and kayaking on the RIVER and canals, while relishing dolphin & manatee sightings. FISHING mecca. The town home has both waterfront views of the canal as well as the bordering preserve for total privacy and watching the many species of birds. This home has been impeccably maintained and upgraded. Carpet has been removed and replaced with laminate floors, newer washer/dryer installed, water purification system, and recently painted. Unfurnished. Convenient location-approximately half hour drive to Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Sarasota. Shopping, hospitals, restaurants, and golf courses all near by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3210 MANGROVE POINT DRIVE have any available units?
3210 MANGROVE POINT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruskin, FL.
What amenities does 3210 MANGROVE POINT DRIVE have?
Some of 3210 MANGROVE POINT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3210 MANGROVE POINT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3210 MANGROVE POINT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3210 MANGROVE POINT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3210 MANGROVE POINT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ruskin.
Does 3210 MANGROVE POINT DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3210 MANGROVE POINT DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3210 MANGROVE POINT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3210 MANGROVE POINT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3210 MANGROVE POINT DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3210 MANGROVE POINT DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3210 MANGROVE POINT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3210 MANGROVE POINT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3210 MANGROVE POINT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3210 MANGROVE POINT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3210 MANGROVE POINT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3210 MANGROVE POINT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
