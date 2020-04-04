3210 MANGROVE POINT DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

WATERFRONT town home with delightful Anglo-Caribbean architecture, metal roof, 4 spacious terraces to enjoy year round indoor/outdoor living in the seaside village of Little Harbor. "View Tour 2" Aerial of community! This destination resort type of lifestyle offers on site white sand and secluded BEACH, 2 waterfront restaurants/sports/tiki bar, tennis courts, fitness center, heated swimming pool, deep water marinas, and dry storage with slip availability. BOATERS paradise with direct access to the Bay/Gulf-no lifts or bridges. Nature enthusiasts enjoy canoeing and kayaking on the RIVER and canals, while relishing dolphin & manatee sightings. FISHING mecca. The town home has both waterfront views of the canal as well as the bordering preserve for total privacy and watching the many species of birds. This home has been impeccably maintained and upgraded. Carpet has been removed and replaced with laminate floors, newer washer/dryer installed, water purification system, and recently painted. Unfurnished. Convenient location-approximately half hour drive to Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Sarasota. Shopping, hospitals, restaurants, and golf courses all near by.