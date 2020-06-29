All apartments in Ruskin
Last updated April 18 2019 at 11:23 AM

303 York Dale Drive

303 York Dale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

303 York Dale Drive, Ruskin, FL 33570

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Nice and spacious home for rent with 4bd, 2ba and 3 car garage, AVAIL Now - Well designed floor plan offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and over 2000 square feet of living space, plus a 3 car garage with remote control entry. Home has formal living & dining room area, eat in kitchen, breakfast bar over looking large family room and triple slider doors open up to screened in lanai. Tile throughout main living area and carpet in bedrooms, built in shelving in one bedroom making a great office space. Laundry room with full size washer and dryer included along with all kitchen appliances also included. Pets are ok. This home is located in Mira Laga, a beautiful gated community with pool, playground, tennis courts and more. Call Kim Tarpley @ REMAX today to view this beautiful home 813-335-7097.

(RLNE4828628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 York Dale Drive have any available units?
303 York Dale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruskin, FL.
What amenities does 303 York Dale Drive have?
Some of 303 York Dale Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 York Dale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
303 York Dale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 York Dale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 303 York Dale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 303 York Dale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 303 York Dale Drive offers parking.
Does 303 York Dale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 303 York Dale Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 York Dale Drive have a pool?
Yes, 303 York Dale Drive has a pool.
Does 303 York Dale Drive have accessible units?
No, 303 York Dale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 303 York Dale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 York Dale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 303 York Dale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 York Dale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
