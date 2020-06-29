303 York Dale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Nice and spacious home for rent with 4bd, 2ba and 3 car garage, AVAIL Now - Well designed floor plan offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and over 2000 square feet of living space, plus a 3 car garage with remote control entry. Home has formal living & dining room area, eat in kitchen, breakfast bar over looking large family room and triple slider doors open up to screened in lanai. Tile throughout main living area and carpet in bedrooms, built in shelving in one bedroom making a great office space. Laundry room with full size washer and dryer included along with all kitchen appliances also included. Pets are ok. This home is located in Mira Laga, a beautiful gated community with pool, playground, tennis courts and more. Call Kim Tarpley @ REMAX today to view this beautiful home 813-335-7097.



(RLNE4828628)