All apartments in Ruskin
Find more places like 2150 Golden Falcon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ruskin, FL
/
2150 Golden Falcon Drive
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:53 AM

2150 Golden Falcon Drive

2150 Golden Falcon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ruskin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2150 Golden Falcon Drive, Ruskin, FL 33570

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful end unit town-home is exceptionally located on a premium lot toward the back of the community off the beaten path. Lots of windows offering a relaxing view of the pond, enjoy the evening sunsets and breeze from the bay. Screened in lanai backs to beautiful trees offering a peaceful setting. The home features a garage, 2 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms and is situated in the gated Hawks Point community. This open concept home features a wonderful layout with high ceilings and lots of natural light. A large kitchen boasts 42" cabinetry with granite tops, stainless appliances, and service bar! All of the downstairs is ceramic tile, perfect for the traffic flow; with the upstairs being neutral carpeting - perfect for the bedrooms. Upstairs, find an opulent master suite with a walk in closet and well apportioned master bath; laundry room with GE washer and dryer included; bonus loft area and second bedroom with walk in closet and private bathroom. Relax with the benefits of low maintenance living - HOA fees include water/sewer, garbage|recycling pick up, irrigation, lawn maintenance, 2 community pools, dog park, fitness center and playgrounds in a secure gated community. 10 year transferable warranty on structural and air conditioning. Indoor piping for termite yearly termite treatment. Hurricane shutters included. Ten minute drive to Little Harbor and E.G. Simmons Regional Park for some outdoor time. Close to the new development of the South Shore area including Amazon Center.

Listing Courtesy Of HOMEBAY BROKER SE. INC.

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2150 Golden Falcon Drive have any available units?
2150 Golden Falcon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruskin, FL.
What amenities does 2150 Golden Falcon Drive have?
Some of 2150 Golden Falcon Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2150 Golden Falcon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2150 Golden Falcon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2150 Golden Falcon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2150 Golden Falcon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2150 Golden Falcon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2150 Golden Falcon Drive offers parking.
Does 2150 Golden Falcon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2150 Golden Falcon Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2150 Golden Falcon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2150 Golden Falcon Drive has a pool.
Does 2150 Golden Falcon Drive have accessible units?
No, 2150 Golden Falcon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2150 Golden Falcon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2150 Golden Falcon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2150 Golden Falcon Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2150 Golden Falcon Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Move Cross Country
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shadetree
3511 Great Cypress Circle
Ruskin, FL 33573

Similar Pages

Ruskin 2 BedroomsRuskin 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Ruskin Apartments with ParkingRuskin Dog Friendly Apartments
Ruskin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLMango, FLOsprey, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLFeather Sound, FLRidgecrest, FLCortez, FLGibsonton, FLElfers, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa