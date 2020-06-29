2150 Golden Falcon Drive

Amenities

This beautiful end unit town-home is exceptionally located on a premium lot toward the back of the community off the beaten path. Lots of windows offering a relaxing view of the pond, enjoy the evening sunsets and breeze from the bay. Screened in lanai backs to beautiful trees offering a peaceful setting. The home features a garage, 2 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms and is situated in the gated Hawks Point community. This open concept home features a wonderful layout with high ceilings and lots of natural light. A large kitchen boasts 42" cabinetry with granite tops, stainless appliances, and service bar! All of the downstairs is ceramic tile, perfect for the traffic flow; with the upstairs being neutral carpeting - perfect for the bedrooms. Upstairs, find an opulent master suite with a walk in closet and well apportioned master bath; laundry room with GE washer and dryer included; bonus loft area and second bedroom with walk in closet and private bathroom. Relax with the benefits of low maintenance living - HOA fees include water/sewer, garbage|recycling pick up, irrigation, lawn maintenance, 2 community pools, dog park, fitness center and playgrounds in a secure gated community. 10 year transferable warranty on structural and air conditioning. Indoor piping for termite yearly termite treatment. Hurricane shutters included. Ten minute drive to Little Harbor and E.G. Simmons Regional Park for some outdoor time. Close to the new development of the South Shore area including Amazon Center.



