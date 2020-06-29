All apartments in Ruskin
Find more places like 2123 Roanoke Springs Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ruskin, FL
/
2123 Roanoke Springs Dr
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

2123 Roanoke Springs Dr

2123 Roanoke Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ruskin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2123 Roanoke Springs Drive, Ruskin, FL 33570

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Gorgeous Fenced-In Backyard 4BR/3.5BA Huge Home! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home with a 2 car garage and fenced in backyard is a MUST SEE and will not last long. The kitchen features beautiful 42 inch wood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and an island. Master suite is located on first floor and has 2 walk in closets. Master bath has dual sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. There is a separate dining nook in the kitchen plus a formal dining room with a 2 story foyer entrance that opens up wonderfully to a ton of natural sun light. Out back you will find a spacious patio with a huge, fully fenced in yard with perfectly maintained grass. Ceramic tile in all wet areas. Separate laundry room upstairs with 3 bedrooms, conjoining bathroom to 2 of those rooms, and a large open loft.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

If you have additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4886347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2123 Roanoke Springs Dr have any available units?
2123 Roanoke Springs Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruskin, FL.
What amenities does 2123 Roanoke Springs Dr have?
Some of 2123 Roanoke Springs Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2123 Roanoke Springs Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2123 Roanoke Springs Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2123 Roanoke Springs Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2123 Roanoke Springs Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2123 Roanoke Springs Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2123 Roanoke Springs Dr offers parking.
Does 2123 Roanoke Springs Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2123 Roanoke Springs Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2123 Roanoke Springs Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2123 Roanoke Springs Dr has a pool.
Does 2123 Roanoke Springs Dr have accessible units?
No, 2123 Roanoke Springs Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2123 Roanoke Springs Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2123 Roanoke Springs Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2123 Roanoke Springs Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2123 Roanoke Springs Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shadetree
3511 Great Cypress Circle
Ruskin, FL 33573

Similar Pages

Ruskin 2 BedroomsRuskin 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Ruskin Apartments with ParkingRuskin Dog Friendly Apartments
Ruskin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLMango, FLOsprey, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLFeather Sound, FLRidgecrest, FLCortez, FLGibsonton, FLElfers, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa