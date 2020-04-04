1824 Mira Lago Circle

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets pool ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities ceiling fan walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly playground pool

Beautiful Home overlooking the lake! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Beautiful lakefront home in the gated community of Mira Lago on the large 60 acre lake with excusive privacy! This well maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bath home has a open floor plan, which is great for entertaining! The kitchen features 42 inch cherry wood cabinets, corian counters, and high bar and tiled backsplash. Also has large casual eat in area and opens to the family room. Both kitchen and family room have sliding glass doors leading to the covered lanai overlooking the lake!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application

fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the

property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;

(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if

applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will

verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background

screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not

to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad

rental history.



For additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5472241)