All apartments in Ruskin
Find more places like 1824 Mira Lago Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ruskin, FL
/
1824 Mira Lago Circle
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

1824 Mira Lago Circle

1824 Mira Lago Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ruskin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1824 Mira Lago Circle, Ruskin, FL 33570

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
playground
pool
Beautiful Home overlooking the lake! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Beautiful lakefront home in the gated community of Mira Lago on the large 60 acre lake with excusive privacy! This well maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bath home has a open floor plan, which is great for entertaining! The kitchen features 42 inch cherry wood cabinets, corian counters, and high bar and tiled backsplash. Also has large casual eat in area and opens to the family room. Both kitchen and family room have sliding glass doors leading to the covered lanai overlooking the lake!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application
fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the
property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;
(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if
applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will
verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background
screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not
to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad
rental history.

For additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5472241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1824 Mira Lago Circle have any available units?
1824 Mira Lago Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruskin, FL.
What amenities does 1824 Mira Lago Circle have?
Some of 1824 Mira Lago Circle's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1824 Mira Lago Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1824 Mira Lago Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1824 Mira Lago Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1824 Mira Lago Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1824 Mira Lago Circle offer parking?
No, 1824 Mira Lago Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1824 Mira Lago Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1824 Mira Lago Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1824 Mira Lago Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1824 Mira Lago Circle has a pool.
Does 1824 Mira Lago Circle have accessible units?
No, 1824 Mira Lago Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1824 Mira Lago Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1824 Mira Lago Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1824 Mira Lago Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1824 Mira Lago Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shadetree
3511 Great Cypress Circle
Ruskin, FL 33573

Similar Pages

Ruskin 2 BedroomsRuskin 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Ruskin 3 BedroomsRuskin Apartments with Parking
Ruskin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FL
Gulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLVenice Gardens, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa