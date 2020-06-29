1643 Bonita Bluff Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

MIRA LAGO POOL HOME - Wonderful POOL home located in the gated community of Mira Lago. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home homes features a nice sized foyer entry area, beautiful wood laminate floors throughout the downstairs living area and an awesome bonus room upstairs. The tiled fully equipped kitchen has stainless appliances,(Brand New Fridge) granite counter tops, 48" upper cabinets, closet pantry, prepping island, and a dinette area with bay window. Off the kitchen is the laundry room with Brand New washer and dryer. The master bedroom is to the back of the house with custom entry area and arched wall nook for adding that special photo or decor piece. Bedroom is spacious with double tray ceiling, walk-in closet with custom organization system and slider doors to pool and patio. Master bathroom has vanity with his and her sinks, a tiled step in shower and a large garden tub. The other 2 bedrooms are to the front of the house with bathroom in between. The large great room area overlooks the screened enclosed lanai with heated pool and flowing fountain. Lots of deck area for outdoor entertaining and BBQing! The upstairs bonus room so many options! Community Amenities include Clubhouse, Pool, playground and so much more. Just minutes away is EG Simmons Regional Park a waterfront wildlife sanctuary & campground that offers swimming, kayak/canoe rentals, boat ramp & picnic facilities.Great Home, Great Community and Great Location so dont miss out! Also Easy access to I-75 for commuting.



