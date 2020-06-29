All apartments in Ruskin
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:48 AM

1643 Bonita Bluff Ct.

1643 Bonita Bluff Court · No Longer Available
Location

1643 Bonita Bluff Court, Ruskin, FL 33570

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
MIRA LAGO POOL HOME - Wonderful POOL home located in the gated community of Mira Lago. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home homes features a nice sized foyer entry area, beautiful wood laminate floors throughout the downstairs living area and an awesome bonus room upstairs. The tiled fully equipped kitchen has stainless appliances,(Brand New Fridge) granite counter tops, 48" upper cabinets, closet pantry, prepping island, and a dinette area with bay window. Off the kitchen is the laundry room with Brand New washer and dryer. The master bedroom is to the back of the house with custom entry area and arched wall nook for adding that special photo or decor piece. Bedroom is spacious with double tray ceiling, walk-in closet with custom organization system and slider doors to pool and patio. Master bathroom has vanity with his and her sinks, a tiled step in shower and a large garden tub. The other 2 bedrooms are to the front of the house with bathroom in between. The large great room area overlooks the screened enclosed lanai with heated pool and flowing fountain. Lots of deck area for outdoor entertaining and BBQing! The upstairs bonus room so many options! Community Amenities include Clubhouse, Pool, playground and so much more. Just minutes away is EG Simmons Regional Park a waterfront wildlife sanctuary & campground that offers swimming, kayak/canoe rentals, boat ramp & picnic facilities.Great Home, Great Community and Great Location so dont miss out! Also Easy access to I-75 for commuting.

(RLNE5814207)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1643 Bonita Bluff Ct. have any available units?
1643 Bonita Bluff Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruskin, FL.
What amenities does 1643 Bonita Bluff Ct. have?
Some of 1643 Bonita Bluff Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1643 Bonita Bluff Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1643 Bonita Bluff Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1643 Bonita Bluff Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1643 Bonita Bluff Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 1643 Bonita Bluff Ct. offer parking?
No, 1643 Bonita Bluff Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 1643 Bonita Bluff Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1643 Bonita Bluff Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1643 Bonita Bluff Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 1643 Bonita Bluff Ct. has a pool.
Does 1643 Bonita Bluff Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1643 Bonita Bluff Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1643 Bonita Bluff Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1643 Bonita Bluff Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1643 Bonita Bluff Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1643 Bonita Bluff Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.

