1609 Climbing Dayflower Drive

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nearly new Lennar home built in 2017. Four bedrooms and two bathrooms in a quiet Ruskin neighborhood. Lovely open concept kitchen, dining room, family room. Kitchen features dark cabinets and a spacious island. A generous sized master bedroom with en-suite bathroom affords nice privacy. Ample fenced in yard for family or pets to play in. Inside utility. Low HOA. Two car garage. The convenience of new without the 8 month wait! Are you ready for the Florida lifestyle?



