1328 Bayou Pass Dr

This single-family home in Ruskin features an open-concept layout. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



You'll love the layout of this 4 bedrooms/2 bathrooms/1 car-garage Single Family Home at the Bayou Pass Village Community in Hillsborough, features Clubhouse and Community Pool, close to everything in this new community.Ruskin offers convenience to the city with all the natural beauty of quiet country living. Easy access to I-75 and US Hwy 41 puts the many amenities of Brandon, Tampa. Close to Gulf beaches, MacDill AFB and Ybor City.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1792938?accessKey=5eb4



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application

fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the

property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;

(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if

applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will

verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background

screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not

to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad

rental history.



For additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.



No Cats Allowed



