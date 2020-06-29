All apartments in Ruskin
Find more places like 1328 Bayou Pass Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ruskin, FL
/
1328 Bayou Pass Dr
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

1328 Bayou Pass Dr

1328 Bayou Pass Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ruskin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1328 Bayou Pass Drive, Ruskin, FL 33570

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
This single-family home in Ruskin features an open-concept layout. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

You'll love the layout of this 4 bedrooms/2 bathrooms/1 car-garage Single Family Home at the Bayou Pass Village Community in Hillsborough, features Clubhouse and Community Pool, close to everything in this new community.Ruskin offers convenience to the city with all the natural beauty of quiet country living. Easy access to I-75 and US Hwy 41 puts the many amenities of Brandon, Tampa. Close to Gulf beaches, MacDill AFB and Ybor City.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1792938?accessKey=5eb4

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application
fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the
property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;
(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if
applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will
verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background
screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not
to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad
rental history.

For additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5767051)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1328 Bayou Pass Dr have any available units?
1328 Bayou Pass Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruskin, FL.
What amenities does 1328 Bayou Pass Dr have?
Some of 1328 Bayou Pass Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1328 Bayou Pass Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1328 Bayou Pass Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1328 Bayou Pass Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1328 Bayou Pass Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1328 Bayou Pass Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1328 Bayou Pass Dr offers parking.
Does 1328 Bayou Pass Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1328 Bayou Pass Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1328 Bayou Pass Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1328 Bayou Pass Dr has a pool.
Does 1328 Bayou Pass Dr have accessible units?
No, 1328 Bayou Pass Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1328 Bayou Pass Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1328 Bayou Pass Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1328 Bayou Pass Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1328 Bayou Pass Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shadetree
3511 Great Cypress Circle
Ruskin, FL 33573

Similar Pages

Ruskin 2 BedroomsRuskin 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Ruskin 3 BedroomsRuskin Apartments with Parking
Ruskin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FL
Gulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLVenice Gardens, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa