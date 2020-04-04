124 18th St NW - 1

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking air conditioning range refrigerator

Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

KEY FEATURES

Rent Rate: 12 months @ $895 per month...7 months @ $945 per month

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Square Footage: 703 Sq.ft.

Year Built: 1957

Property Type: 1/2 Duplex

Construction: Block

Floor: 1

Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove

Parking: Parking Pad

Laundry: Outside

Central AC: Yes

Section 8: No

Pet Policy: Cats & Dogs OK w/ non-refundable pet fee ranging from $150-$350 depending on type of pet, weight and breed, 2 pets max, 75 lbs max



NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.



ADDITIONAL FEATURES:

Covered/Screened Porch

Parking Pad



LEASE INFO

Duration: 7 months or 1 Year

Date Available for move in: Immediately

Deposit: 1 months rent +

Application Fee: $65 for all adults over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Applicants pay fee and complete online application that includes providing copy of drivers license and 2 most recent paystubs and/or proof of income



PROFESSIONALL MANAGED BY:

R.E.M.P. Properties

www.rempproperties.com



