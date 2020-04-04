124 18th St NW - 1

Amenities
KEY FEATURES
Rent Rate: 12 months @ $895 per month...7 months @ $945 per month
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Square Footage: 703 Sq.ft.
Year Built: 1957
Property Type: 1/2 Duplex
Construction: Block
Floor: 1
Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove
Parking: Parking Pad
Laundry: Outside
Central AC: Yes
Section 8: No
Pet Policy: Cats & Dogs OK w/ non-refundable pet fee ranging from $150-$350 depending on type of pet, weight and breed, 2 pets max, 75 lbs max
NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.
ADDITIONAL FEATURES:
Covered/Screened Porch
Parking Pad
LEASE INFO
Duration: 7 months or 1 Year
Date Available for move in: Immediately
Deposit: 1 months rent +
Application Fee: $65 for all adults over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Applicants pay fee and complete online application that includes providing copy of drivers license and 2 most recent paystubs and/or proof of income
PROFESSIONALL MANAGED BY:
R.E.M.P. Properties
www.rempproperties.com
BEWARE OF SCAMS!