All apartments in Ruskin
Find more places like 124 18th St NW - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ruskin, FL
/
124 18th St NW - 1
Last updated July 16 2019 at 10:44 PM

124 18th St NW - 1

124 18th St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ruskin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

124 18th St NW, Ruskin, FL 33570

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
KEY FEATURES
Rent Rate: 12 months @ $895 per month...7 months @ $945 per month
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Square Footage: 703 Sq.ft.
Year Built: 1957
Property Type: 1/2 Duplex
Construction: Block
Floor: 1
Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove
Parking: Parking Pad
Laundry: Outside
Central AC: Yes
Section 8: No
Pet Policy: Cats & Dogs OK w/ non-refundable pet fee ranging from $150-$350 depending on type of pet, weight and breed, 2 pets max, 75 lbs max

NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.

ADDITIONAL FEATURES:
Covered/Screened Porch
Parking Pad

LEASE INFO
Duration: 7 months or 1 Year
Date Available for move in: Immediately
Deposit: 1 months rent +
Application Fee: $65 for all adults over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Applicants pay fee and complete online application that includes providing copy of drivers license and 2 most recent paystubs and/or proof of income

PROFESSIONALL MANAGED BY:
R.E.M.P. Properties
www.rempproperties.com

BEWARE OF SCAMS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 18th St NW - 1 have any available units?
124 18th St NW - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruskin, FL.
What amenities does 124 18th St NW - 1 have?
Some of 124 18th St NW - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 18th St NW - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
124 18th St NW - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 18th St NW - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 18th St NW - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 124 18th St NW - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 124 18th St NW - 1 offers parking.
Does 124 18th St NW - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 18th St NW - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 18th St NW - 1 have a pool?
No, 124 18th St NW - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 124 18th St NW - 1 have accessible units?
No, 124 18th St NW - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 124 18th St NW - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 18th St NW - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 124 18th St NW - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 124 18th St NW - 1 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shadetree
3511 Great Cypress Circle
Ruskin, FL 33573

Similar Pages

Ruskin 2 BedroomsRuskin 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Ruskin 3 BedroomsRuskin Apartments with Parking
Ruskin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FL
Gulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLVenice Gardens, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa