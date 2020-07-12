/
/
/
breakers west
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:59 PM
249 Apartments for rent in Breakers West, Royal Palm Beach, FL
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
18 Units Available
St. Andrews Palm Beach
1081 Benoist Farms Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
652 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
955 sqft
Residents of this pet-friendly community have an on-site fitness center, pool, putting green and playground. Apartments are wheelchair-accessible, smoke-free, and have walk-in closets and window coverings. Coral Sky Plaza and Okeeheelee Park are nearby.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1009 Lytham Court
1009 Lytham Court, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2205 sqft
Beautiful house in Breakers West's golf court for rent. The house is newly renovated, fresh paint inside and outside, new kitchen cabinet, new kitchen appliance, new washer+dryer, etc.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
9349 Heathridge Drive
9349 Heathridge Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2304 sqft
Breakers West Community. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage. 2304 Sq. Ft. Vaulted Ceilings, Covered Porch. Upgraded in 2014.Tile and Hardwood Floors. Very Quiet. Owner willing to leave furniture for a increase in rent.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1834 Breakers Court W
1834 Breakers West Court, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
3131 sqft
Discover Breakers West Gorgeous gated Community is centrally located on 670 acres of natural wooded area and wildlife sanctuary in West Palm Beach Towering pines and graceful Palms, sparkling lakes and manicured lawns and set canvas for homeowners
Results within 1 mile of Breakers West
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
30 Units Available
Azola West Palm Beach
1990 Augustine Road, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,473
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,337
1460 sqft
In-Person Tours Available We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1681 Balfour Point Dr
1681 Balfour Point Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
864 sqft
A MUST SEE... Come check out this Large, Bright, Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo! Great layout, perfect for entertaining. One of the only units with a screened in patio over looking the canal.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
10372 Fox Trail Road
10372 Fox Trail Road South, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1051 sqft
Beautiful 2/2 condo in a gated community. Great location- right in front of the pool and clubhouse! Newly installed wood grain tile flooring throughout. Washer and dryer in unit.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
9849 Baywinds Boulevard
9849 Baywinds Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1141 sqft
LIKE NEW: 2BR/2BTH CONDO,3RD FLOOR. LAMINATE THRU, FRESHLY PAINTED,LOT OF UPGRADES. 9' CEILINGS. LAUNDRY ROOM W/FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER. TENANTS PAYS: ELECTRICITY/ CABLE/TENANT'S INSURANCE.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
8517 Butler Greenwood Drive
8517 Butler Greenwood Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
3408 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8517 Butler Greenwood Drive in Palm Beach County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1401 Windorah Way
1401 Windorah Way, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1050 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo available for rent . Freshly painted throughout , updated kitchen with all stainless steel appliance and Full size washer and dryer .
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2881 Bellarosa Cir
2870 Bellarosa Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
INCREDIBLE 3 BEDs+LOFT/3 BATHS/2CAR GARAGE/2 STORY HOME, ENJOY BEAUTIFUL NATURE OVER THE LAKE VIEW. HURRICANE CODE WINDOWS... NO CARPET. IN THE HEART OF PALM BEACH COUNTY NOT TO FAR FROM BEACH & CITY PLACE/DOWNTOWN.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1521 Windorah Way
1521 Windorah Way, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated two bedroom apartment located on the first floor has neutral colors throughout, ceramic tile in living areas, and laminate floors in bedrooms. Nice-sized bedrooms, with master having both a walk-in and wall-to-wall closet.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
10312 Fox Trail Road S
10312 Fox Trail Road South, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1048 sqft
GATED COMMUNITY W/AMENITIES, CONDO HAS INTERIOR STAIR CASE, VAULTED CEILINGS & TILE THROUGHOUT.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
8865 Okeechobee Boulevard
8865 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1215 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo in the San Michele community is a must see. The 3rd floor unit has high ceilings to create a spacious feel. It includes recently replaced carpeting, Washer/Dryer and Microwave.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1566 Lake Crystal Dr
1566 Lake Crystal Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Welcome home to this first floor waterfront condo in the heart of West Palm Beach! Featuring beautifully updated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances and bar top, large neutral tile, carpet in bedrooms, dining and living room
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
193 Dove Circle
193 Dove Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1910 sqft
Split bedroom plan 2 bedrooms and 1 bath and master in the other side. Open floor plan perfect i if you have allergies there is no carpet in this place, ceramic floors and tile. Large fenced yard and pool to enjoy these hot summer days.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
195 Lake Carol Drive
195 Lake Carol Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
600 sqft
Charming first floor, corner unit in Golden Lakes, a 55+ community. Clubhouse, community pool, activities, gym, game room courtesy bus to shopping.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
8423 Long Bay
8423 Long Bay, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1343 sqft
Rent includes: High speed Internet, H D Cable TV, Alarm service! Upgraded 2/2/1 villa with beautiful lake view in Resort Style living Andros Isles with extended driveway.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
9905 Baywinds Drive
9905 Baywinds Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LARGE 1/1 UNIT, LOCATED IN A BEAUTIFUL GATED COMMUNITY, FEATURING CLUB HOUSE, GYM, SWIMMING POOL, VOLLEYBALL COURT, BARBECUE AREAS. LOCATED WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO TARGET, RESTAURANTS, WALGREENS AND OTHER SHOPS.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
9857 Baywinds Dr
9857 Baywinds Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1310 sqft
First floor corner unit , 3 bed 2 bath Spacious unit With Sunroom and Garage . Prime location.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2175 Stonington Terrace
2175 Stonington Terrace, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1426 sqft
FULL cable, high speed internet and landline INCLUDED. Partially furnished IF DESIRED. Very well maintained Villa with lake view from living room and master bedroom. 2 bedrooms plus an office, that can be used as a third bedroom. Screened patio.
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
9778 Bowline Drive
9778 Bowline Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1833 sqft
This fantastic spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1-car garage plus an oversized driveway, single level villa in a great 55+ community awaits its new resident ! Family, living, dining rooms and kitchen are finished with beautiful tile diagonally, and
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
176 Bellezza Terrace
176 Bellezza Terrace, Royal Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2131 sqft
House located on col-de-sac, close to Home Depot, Lowe's, BJ's, Wellington GreenMall, Walmart, Schools, hospitals, & post office
1 of 64
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2205 Arterra Court
2205 Arterra Ct, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2150 sqft
Magnificent move in ready 3 bedrooms 2 and a half baths home has become available in the much sought after community of PortoSol.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FL
Port St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLWellington, FLThe Acreage, FLGreenacres, FLLake Belvedere Estates, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FL