423 Narrowleaf Court
423 Narrowleaf Court

Location

423 Narrowleaf Court, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411
Crestwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Corner unit with a beutiful view of the water and large green space. All is new from appliances, to fixtures , baths, paint, flooring. Close to shopping, banks, parks.Dont miss out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 Narrowleaf Court have any available units?
423 Narrowleaf Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Royal Palm Beach, FL.
What amenities does 423 Narrowleaf Court have?
Some of 423 Narrowleaf Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 Narrowleaf Court currently offering any rent specials?
423 Narrowleaf Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 Narrowleaf Court pet-friendly?
No, 423 Narrowleaf Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Royal Palm Beach.
Does 423 Narrowleaf Court offer parking?
No, 423 Narrowleaf Court does not offer parking.
Does 423 Narrowleaf Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 423 Narrowleaf Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 Narrowleaf Court have a pool?
No, 423 Narrowleaf Court does not have a pool.
Does 423 Narrowleaf Court have accessible units?
No, 423 Narrowleaf Court does not have accessible units.
Does 423 Narrowleaf Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 423 Narrowleaf Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 423 Narrowleaf Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 423 Narrowleaf Court does not have units with air conditioning.
