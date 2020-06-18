Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Royal Palm Beach
Find more places like 423 Narrowleaf Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Royal Palm Beach, FL
/
423 Narrowleaf Court
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:00 AM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
423 Narrowleaf Court
423 Narrowleaf Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Royal Palm Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
423 Narrowleaf Court, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411
Crestwood
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Corner unit with a beutiful view of the water and large green space. All is new from appliances, to fixtures , baths, paint, flooring. Close to shopping, banks, parks.Dont miss out.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 423 Narrowleaf Court have any available units?
423 Narrowleaf Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Royal Palm Beach, FL
.
What amenities does 423 Narrowleaf Court have?
Some of 423 Narrowleaf Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 423 Narrowleaf Court currently offering any rent specials?
423 Narrowleaf Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 Narrowleaf Court pet-friendly?
No, 423 Narrowleaf Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Royal Palm Beach
.
Does 423 Narrowleaf Court offer parking?
No, 423 Narrowleaf Court does not offer parking.
Does 423 Narrowleaf Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 423 Narrowleaf Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 Narrowleaf Court have a pool?
No, 423 Narrowleaf Court does not have a pool.
Does 423 Narrowleaf Court have accessible units?
No, 423 Narrowleaf Court does not have accessible units.
Does 423 Narrowleaf Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 423 Narrowleaf Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 423 Narrowleaf Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 423 Narrowleaf Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Town Southern
11020 Town Circle
Royal Palm Beach, FL 33414
Park Aire
570 Christina Dr
Royal Palm Beach, FL 33414
Verse at Royal Palm Beach
222 King Fisher Way
Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411
Similar Pages
Royal Palm Beach 1 Bedrooms
Royal Palm Beach 2 Bedrooms
Royal Palm Beach Apartments with Gym
Royal Palm Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Royal Palm Beach Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Boca Raton, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Pembroke Pines, FL
Plantation, FL
Coral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FL
Delray Beach, FL
Davie, FL
Pompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FL
Port St. Lucie, FL
Sunrise, FL
Coconut Creek, FL
Deerfield Beach, FL
Country Club, FL
Fort Pierce, FL
Lauderdale Lakes, FL
Palm Springs, FL
Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Oakland Park, FL
Hallandale Beach, FL
Wilton Manors, FL
Riviera Beach, FL
Lantana, FL
Stuart, FL
Parkland, FL
Palm Beach, FL
North Palm Beach, FL
Jensen Beach, FL
Lake Park, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Breakers West
Apartments Near Colleges
Atlantic Technical College
Broward College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College