80 MARINER LANE

AVAILABLE APRIL 2021! Rented 12/29/20 - 4/2/21. Available Off-Season 2020 & 2021. Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season rate is $ 1,800/month and $800/wk. This spacious three bedroom, two bathroom pool home is located in the deed restricted golf course community of Rotonda West, where you can enjoy 5 golf courses, 2 walking/biking trails, and a community park with picnic pavilion, tennis courts, and playground. Enjoy morning coffee on the spacious, covered lanai and inviting pool area, overlooking the canal. The pool is electrically heated and has a solar cover. The master bedroom has slider doors leading to the lanai, and a king sized bed. The master bath has a jacuzzi tub, walk-in shower and double vanity. The formal living room/dining room area is an open great room plan with vaulted ceilings. The oversized kitchen has a center island with plenty of counter space for preparing meals. The kitchen is open to the family room and breakfast area - great for entertaining. The second and third bedrooms each have queen beds. The pool area also has a door that leads to the 2nd bath, so no dripping water through the house! This home has bicycles, beach chairs and a cooler in the garage. Heat Pump. Internet Included.