Rotonda, FL
80 MARINER LANE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:33 PM

80 MARINER LANE

80 Mariner Lane · (941) 815-3237
Location

80 Mariner Lane, Rotonda, FL 33947
Pinehurst

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2052 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
AVAILABLE APRIL 2021! Rented 12/29/20 - 4/2/21. Available Off-Season 2020 & 2021. Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season rate is $ 1,800/month and $800/wk. This spacious three bedroom, two bathroom pool home is located in the deed restricted golf course community of Rotonda West, where you can enjoy 5 golf courses, 2 walking/biking trails, and a community park with picnic pavilion, tennis courts, and playground. Enjoy morning coffee on the spacious, covered lanai and inviting pool area, overlooking the canal. The pool is electrically heated and has a solar cover. The master bedroom has slider doors leading to the lanai, and a king sized bed. The master bath has a jacuzzi tub, walk-in shower and double vanity. The formal living room/dining room area is an open great room plan with vaulted ceilings. The oversized kitchen has a center island with plenty of counter space for preparing meals. The kitchen is open to the family room and breakfast area - great for entertaining. The second and third bedrooms each have queen beds. The pool area also has a door that leads to the 2nd bath, so no dripping water through the house! This home has bicycles, beach chairs and a cooler in the garage. Heat Pump. Internet Included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 MARINER LANE have any available units?
80 MARINER LANE has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 80 MARINER LANE have?
Some of 80 MARINER LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 MARINER LANE currently offering any rent specials?
80 MARINER LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 MARINER LANE pet-friendly?
No, 80 MARINER LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rotonda.
Does 80 MARINER LANE offer parking?
Yes, 80 MARINER LANE does offer parking.
Does 80 MARINER LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 80 MARINER LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 MARINER LANE have a pool?
Yes, 80 MARINER LANE has a pool.
Does 80 MARINER LANE have accessible units?
No, 80 MARINER LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 80 MARINER LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80 MARINER LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 80 MARINER LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 80 MARINER LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
