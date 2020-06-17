All apartments in Riviera Beach
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

5080 N Ocean Drive

5080 North Ocean Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5080 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL 33404

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 20th FL SE Corner 3 BR or 2 BR plus den w/direct ocean VU from SE balcony & ocean + intracoastal VU from NE balcony. Fully furnished turnkey, marble flooring in living areas, modern furnishings + media. King bed in MBR. 2 QUEENS in Guest Bedroom; and convertible sofa bed in den/3rd bedroom. Interior laundry room w/full size washer/dryer + wash basin. 24 hour manned security gate. 2 heated pools and jacuzzi spas, tennis & racquetball, gas BBQ grills on pool deck, fitness area, owners lounge with recreation areas - beautiful pristine beaches. Garage parking space #77 + Assigned Air Conditioned Storage Locker. Outstanding amenities on 14 acres spanning 900 feet of oceanfront. Enjoy the unique 22 Foot high seawall with glass railed walking path by the sea. 1 pet -20 lbs max.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5080 N Ocean Drive have any available units?
5080 N Ocean Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riviera Beach, FL.
What amenities does 5080 N Ocean Drive have?
Some of 5080 N Ocean Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5080 N Ocean Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5080 N Ocean Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5080 N Ocean Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5080 N Ocean Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5080 N Ocean Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5080 N Ocean Drive does offer parking.
Does 5080 N Ocean Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5080 N Ocean Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5080 N Ocean Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5080 N Ocean Drive has a pool.
Does 5080 N Ocean Drive have accessible units?
No, 5080 N Ocean Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5080 N Ocean Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5080 N Ocean Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5080 N Ocean Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5080 N Ocean Drive has units with air conditioning.
