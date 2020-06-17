5080 N Ocean Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool racquetball court bbq/grill garage tennis court

Beautiful 20th FL SE Corner 3 BR or 2 BR plus den w/direct ocean VU from SE balcony & ocean + intracoastal VU from NE balcony. Fully furnished turnkey, marble flooring in living areas, modern furnishings + media. King bed in MBR. 2 QUEENS in Guest Bedroom; and convertible sofa bed in den/3rd bedroom. Interior laundry room w/full size washer/dryer + wash basin. 24 hour manned security gate. 2 heated pools and jacuzzi spas, tennis & racquetball, gas BBQ grills on pool deck, fitness area, owners lounge with recreation areas - beautiful pristine beaches. Garage parking space #77 + Assigned Air Conditioned Storage Locker. Outstanding amenities on 14 acres spanning 900 feet of oceanfront. Enjoy the unique 22 Foot high seawall with glass railed walking path by the sea. 1 pet -20 lbs max.