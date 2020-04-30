7825 FASHION LOOP

Amenities

Sabalwood at River Ridge is a great place to call home. This is a gated community with a playground and covered picnic areas. This is a very desired quiet neighborhood in a great school district. River Ridge Middle and High School are just a short walk to this home. This is a well kept neighborhood with well maintained homes. This particular home has no rear neighbors and offers plenty of privacy with a view of the wooded conservation behind the home. A 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2 car garage home that offers high ceilings and a open floor plan with gleaming wood floors.French doors from the kitchen lead to a screened in patio in the rear of the home. Stainless appliances and a bright and light kitchen with a eat in area with outdoor views. The 3rd bedroom has french doors and can be used as an office. Besides a screened in Lanai this home has a 3 season room for your enjoyment in cooler weather.Come see this one today.