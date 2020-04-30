All apartments in River Ridge
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated April 30 2020 at 10:43 PM

7825 FASHION LOOP

7825 Fashion Loop · No Longer Available
Location

7825 Fashion Loop, River Ridge, FL 34654
Sabalwood at River Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Sabalwood at River Ridge is a great place to call home. This is a gated community with a playground and covered picnic areas. This is a very desired quiet neighborhood in a great school district. River Ridge Middle and High School are just a short walk to this home. This is a well kept neighborhood with well maintained homes. This particular home has no rear neighbors and offers plenty of privacy with a view of the wooded conservation behind the home. A 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2 car garage home that offers high ceilings and a open floor plan with gleaming wood floors.French doors from the kitchen lead to a screened in patio in the rear of the home. Stainless appliances and a bright and light kitchen with a eat in area with outdoor views. The 3rd bedroom has french doors and can be used as an office. Besides a screened in Lanai this home has a 3 season room for your enjoyment in cooler weather.Come see this one today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7825 FASHION LOOP have any available units?
7825 FASHION LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in River Ridge, FL.
What amenities does 7825 FASHION LOOP have?
Some of 7825 FASHION LOOP's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7825 FASHION LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
7825 FASHION LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7825 FASHION LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 7825 FASHION LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in River Ridge.
Does 7825 FASHION LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 7825 FASHION LOOP offers parking.
Does 7825 FASHION LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7825 FASHION LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7825 FASHION LOOP have a pool?
No, 7825 FASHION LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 7825 FASHION LOOP have accessible units?
No, 7825 FASHION LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 7825 FASHION LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7825 FASHION LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 7825 FASHION LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 7825 FASHION LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
