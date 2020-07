Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

You will love this Waterfront Gated Community located at Sabalwood at River Ridge. This superb 3 bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage has an eat-in kitchen, vaulted ceilings, living and family. The Master Bath has a garden tub and his and her sinks. The kitchen has lots of cabinet space. Make your appointment before this property is gone.