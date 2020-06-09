All apartments in River Ridge
Find more places like 11012 Bentwood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
River Ridge, FL
/
11012 Bentwood Court
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:42 PM

11012 Bentwood Court

11012 Bentwood Court · (813) 676-3252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

11012 Bentwood Court, River Ridge, FL 34654
The Oaks at River Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1187 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11012 Bentwood Court have any available units?
11012 Bentwood Court has a unit available for $1,515 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 11012 Bentwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
11012 Bentwood Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11012 Bentwood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 11012 Bentwood Court is pet friendly.
Does 11012 Bentwood Court offer parking?
No, 11012 Bentwood Court does not offer parking.
Does 11012 Bentwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11012 Bentwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11012 Bentwood Court have a pool?
No, 11012 Bentwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 11012 Bentwood Court have accessible units?
No, 11012 Bentwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11012 Bentwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11012 Bentwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11012 Bentwood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11012 Bentwood Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 11012 Bentwood Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLJasmine Estates, FLNew Port Richey East, FLBayonet Point, FLNew Port Richey, FLPort Richey, FLElfers, FL
Meadow Oaks, FLHudson, FLTrinity, FLOdessa, FLHoliday, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLEast Lake, FLCheval, FLNorthdale, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity