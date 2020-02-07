All apartments in Ridge Wood Heights
Find more places like 4944 Camphor Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ridge Wood Heights, FL
/
4944 Camphor Avenue
Last updated February 7 2020 at 4:25 PM

4944 Camphor Avenue

4944 Camphor Avenue · (813) 676-3252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ridge Wood Heights
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

4944 Camphor Avenue, Ridge Wood Heights, FL 34231

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,845

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1684 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4944 Camphor Avenue have any available units?
4944 Camphor Avenue has a unit available for $1,845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4944 Camphor Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4944 Camphor Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4944 Camphor Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4944 Camphor Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4944 Camphor Avenue offer parking?
No, 4944 Camphor Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4944 Camphor Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4944 Camphor Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4944 Camphor Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4944 Camphor Avenue has a pool.
Does 4944 Camphor Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4944 Camphor Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4944 Camphor Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4944 Camphor Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4944 Camphor Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4944 Camphor Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4944 Camphor Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ridge Wood Heights 2 BedroomsRidge Wood Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Ridge Wood Heights Apartments with GymRidge Wood Heights Apartments with Pool
Ridge Wood Heights Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLCape Coral, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FL
Venice, FLNorth Port, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLVamo, FLLealman, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FL
Holmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLRotonda, FLEllenton, FLMango, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity