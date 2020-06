Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome to this very nice 3 bedroom / 2 bath Single Family Home located in Aristotle in West Kendall. Property is immaculate, features tile flooring throughout main living areas and bedrooms. Property has updated bathrooms and kitchen. Large Fenced backyard, great for entertaining and outside storage included.

Police and credit report Required.