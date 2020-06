Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool new construction

Spacious and modern 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath home in the community of Venetian Parc. Stainless steel appliances & large kitchen cabinetry. Additional upgrades such as fenced in yard & accordion shutters on the second floor. A private family suite, with its own entry features 1 bedroom, 1 bath room, perfect for guests or visiting family. Amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center and resort-style pool.