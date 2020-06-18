All apartments in Richmond West
Find more places like 15060 SW 153rd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richmond West, FL
/
15060 SW 153rd St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:45 PM

15060 SW 153rd St

15060 Southwest 153rd Street · (305) 978-3279
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Richmond West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

15060 Southwest 153rd Street, Richmond West, FL 33187
Richmond West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 15060 · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Welcome to this gorgeous home at the desirable Kings Grant East subdivision! This beautiful, single-story home with a split floor plan is very comfortable and offers: a lovely entrance, tiled floors, vaulted ceilings, an open kitchen with quartz countertops, Samsung appliances, updated bathrooms, a skylight, laundry room, new water heater, a two-car garage and a spacious front AND backyard for all the summer fun you and your kids can have! Pets are welcome with a deposit - sorry, no giraffes! As for the area, this home sits in a family-friendly neighborhood that is in close proximity to everything you can possibly need, including retail shops, restaurants, gyms, service centers, major roadways and thoroughfares and Zoo Miami. Oh! Tenants, you'll love the Landlords!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15060 SW 153rd St have any available units?
15060 SW 153rd St has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15060 SW 153rd St have?
Some of 15060 SW 153rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15060 SW 153rd St currently offering any rent specials?
15060 SW 153rd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15060 SW 153rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 15060 SW 153rd St is pet friendly.
Does 15060 SW 153rd St offer parking?
Yes, 15060 SW 153rd St does offer parking.
Does 15060 SW 153rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15060 SW 153rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15060 SW 153rd St have a pool?
No, 15060 SW 153rd St does not have a pool.
Does 15060 SW 153rd St have accessible units?
No, 15060 SW 153rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 15060 SW 153rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15060 SW 153rd St has units with dishwashers.
Does 15060 SW 153rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 15060 SW 153rd St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 15060 SW 153rd St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Richmond West Apartments with BalconyRichmond West Apartments with Garage
Richmond West Apartments with ParkingRichmond West Pet Friendly Places
Richmond West Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLPinecrest, FLMiami Shores, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLBrownsville, FL
Country Walk, FLPinewood, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLMiami Springs, FLWestchester, FLSurfside, FLCooper City, FLMiami Lakes, FLOjus, FLBroadview Park, FLOlympia Heights, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity