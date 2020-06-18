15060 SW 153rd St

Amenities

Welcome to this gorgeous home at the desirable Kings Grant East subdivision! This beautiful, single-story home with a split floor plan is very comfortable and offers: a lovely entrance, tiled floors, vaulted ceilings, an open kitchen with quartz countertops, Samsung appliances, updated bathrooms, a skylight, laundry room, new water heater, a two-car garage and a spacious front AND backyard for all the summer fun you and your kids can have! Pets are welcome with a deposit - sorry, no giraffes! As for the area, this home sits in a family-friendly neighborhood that is in close proximity to everything you can possibly need, including retail shops, restaurants, gyms, service centers, major roadways and thoroughfares and Zoo Miami. Oh! Tenants, you'll love the Landlords!