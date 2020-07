Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This property has been beautifully remodeled. It has 24x24 porcelain floors throughout the entire house, marble bathrooms, granite countertops, high hat lighting throughout the house, and many more options you must see. This house screams 'designer' and will reflect the personality and taste of those accustomed to the best in quality design, finishes and lifestyle. This is a perfect family home nestled in a great neighborhood close to good schools.