11624 SW 135th Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

4 bedrooms 2 bath, split bedroom plan single family house. Double car garage available June 1, 2020. Substantially remodeled. Spacious eat-in kitchen, master bedroom with built out closet & dressing area. 3 french door exits to the yard. Living/Dining area has exit to yard as well with a stamped concrete patio for sitting & relaxing. All bedrooms are good size. Cozy yet very comfortable 4 bedrooms for a family. Located right off 117 ave and close to 136 St. Private community, Close to MDCC, The Falls and the Turnpike just one north. First, Last, Security with background check & credit history. Job References & W-2's are the requirements. Assoc. approval req.

House is vacant and move in ready