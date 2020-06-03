All apartments in Richmond Heights
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:43 AM

11624 SW 135th Ln

11624 Southwest 135th Lane · (305) 793-8476
Location

11624 Southwest 135th Lane, Richmond Heights, FL 33176
Richmond Heights

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
4 bedrooms 2 bath, split bedroom plan single family house. Double car garage available June 1, 2020. Substantially remodeled. Spacious eat-in kitchen, master bedroom with built out closet & dressing area. 3 french door exits to the yard. Living/Dining area has exit to yard as well with a stamped concrete patio for sitting & relaxing. All bedrooms are good size. Cozy yet very comfortable 4 bedrooms for a family. Located right off 117 ave and close to 136 St. Private community, Close to MDCC, The Falls and the Turnpike just one north. First, Last, Security with background check & credit history. Job References & W-2's are the requirements. Assoc. approval req.
House is vacant and move in ready

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11624 SW 135th Ln have any available units?
11624 SW 135th Ln has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11624 SW 135th Ln have?
Some of 11624 SW 135th Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11624 SW 135th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11624 SW 135th Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11624 SW 135th Ln pet-friendly?
No, 11624 SW 135th Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond Heights.
Does 11624 SW 135th Ln offer parking?
Yes, 11624 SW 135th Ln does offer parking.
Does 11624 SW 135th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11624 SW 135th Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11624 SW 135th Ln have a pool?
No, 11624 SW 135th Ln does not have a pool.
Does 11624 SW 135th Ln have accessible units?
No, 11624 SW 135th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11624 SW 135th Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11624 SW 135th Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 11624 SW 135th Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 11624 SW 135th Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
