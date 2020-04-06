223 176TH AVENUE E

Amenities

Price reduced for an April 1st rental. If you have been inside or work from home check out this property! Wide open views of the water to the South on a protected bay in a no wake zone. A great location only 20 mins to the Gulf by boat with no fixed bridges and a few blocks from the Beaches, Coffee Shops, and Restaurants. This home is totally updated with a remodeled kitchen with a large center island, wine refrigerator, ice maker, brand new flat top range, and granite counters. Adjacent to the kitchen is a waterfront family room with lots of windows and cabinets for your built in home theater system with in wall surround sound speakers for watching your favorite movies. The master bedroom is also waterfront with a large walk in closet, door to the back porch, bath with his and her sinks, and a large shower with frame less glass doors and 5 shower heads. A boaters dream with a 13k lb. Neptune lift, jet ski lift, boat slip for larger boats or sailboats, underwater lighting, and lower landing for kayak launching or swimming. Nice size yard with plenty of parking for up to 6 cars in the driveway and already fenced if you have pets. Some of the other upgrades include a new roof, newer AC and duct work, newer windows and sliders, tile floors and laminate throughout with no carpet, soft water conditioner, corrugated aluminum seawall, sprinkler system, and built in cabinets and sink located next to the washer and dryer. Tenant responsible for electric, water sewer, completed terms listed on lease. Pets allow after screening and non refundable pet fee.