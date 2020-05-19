160 175TH TERRACE DRIVE E

160 175th Ter Drive, Redington Shores, FL 33708 Redington Shores
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
ONE BLOCK TO THE BEACH!! Key West style 3 /1 unit that has been beautifully maintained and is ready for immediate occupancy. Wide open floorpan with plenty of space. there is an inside washer/dryer and a front and back porch great for entertaining or taking in the Florida Sun. This won't last long.....schedule your showing today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
