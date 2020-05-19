160 175TH TERRACE DRIVE E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

ONE BLOCK TO THE BEACH!! Key West style 3 /1 unit that has been beautifully maintained and is ready for immediate occupancy. Wide open floorpan with plenty of space. there is an inside washer/dryer and a front and back porch great for entertaining or taking in the Florida Sun. This won't last long.....schedule your showing today.