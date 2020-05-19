All apartments in Redington Shores
Redington Shores, FL
160 175TH TERRACE DRIVE E
160 175TH TERRACE DRIVE E

160 175th Ter Drive · No Longer Available
Location

160 175th Ter Drive, Redington Shores, FL 33708
Redington Shores

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
ONE BLOCK TO THE BEACH!! Key West style 3 /1 unit that has been beautifully maintained and is ready for immediate occupancy. Wide open floorpan with plenty of space. there is an inside washer/dryer and a front and back porch great for entertaining or taking in the Florida Sun. This won't last long.....schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 175TH TERRACE DRIVE E have any available units?
160 175TH TERRACE DRIVE E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redington Shores, FL.
What amenities does 160 175TH TERRACE DRIVE E have?
Some of 160 175TH TERRACE DRIVE E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 175TH TERRACE DRIVE E currently offering any rent specials?
160 175TH TERRACE DRIVE E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 175TH TERRACE DRIVE E pet-friendly?
No, 160 175TH TERRACE DRIVE E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redington Shores.
Does 160 175TH TERRACE DRIVE E offer parking?
Yes, 160 175TH TERRACE DRIVE E offers parking.
Does 160 175TH TERRACE DRIVE E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 160 175TH TERRACE DRIVE E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 175TH TERRACE DRIVE E have a pool?
No, 160 175TH TERRACE DRIVE E does not have a pool.
Does 160 175TH TERRACE DRIVE E have accessible units?
No, 160 175TH TERRACE DRIVE E does not have accessible units.
Does 160 175TH TERRACE DRIVE E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 175TH TERRACE DRIVE E has units with dishwashers.
Does 160 175TH TERRACE DRIVE E have units with air conditioning?
No, 160 175TH TERRACE DRIVE E does not have units with air conditioning.

